New York continues to lag in census response

It’s not surprising that New York is behind the national average, Moore said.

Census efforts in the state began on March 11, just days before the state was forced to shut down for more than two months to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Because of the pandemic, things shifted pretty radically within a week,” Moore said.

Instead of distributing census forms in person or carrying out a series of in-person events to increase awareness of the ongoing population count, the Census Bureau was forced to shift its efforts online, Moore said.

“Our operational timeline shifted. We were supposed to start knocking on doors in May, but that was delayed,” she said.

Door-to-door operations didn’t begin this year until Aug. 11.

But Moore said New York is beginning to see an uptick in response rate, thanks to local outreach efforts and a slowing infection rate.

“We’re seeing a bigger uptick now both with our non-response follow-ups and our self-response rate because we were delayed because we were the epicenter initially of COVID-19,” Moore said.

Still, Moore said there’s work to be done.