New York continues to lag in census response

New York's census-response rate continues to lag behind the national average as the deadline to complete the decennial count of the nation's population draws near.
The total response rate for New York is 75%, four points behind the national average of 79%, according to Lisa Moore, an assistant regional census manager.
Moore said the self-response rates in Warren and Washington counties are lagging behind where they were 10 years ago, but added she’s confident workers from the Census Bureau will get an accurate count before the Sept. 30 deadline.
"There's still room to close that gap," she said.
The census is required by the Constitution and will decide the fate of billions of dollars in federal funding and determine the state’s representation in Washington and Albany for the next decade.
“Making sure the power and the voice is heard is depending upon how many people live in the state," Moore said.
New York received more than $73 billion in federal aid in 2016, according to a study conducted by the George Washington University Institute of Public Policy.
The money provides vital funding for education, local hospitals and programs like Medicare and Medicaid, food stamps and other social services.
Without an accurate count, New York would lose funding at a time when the state and local governments are facing massive revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state is currently facing a budget gap of $30 billion over the next two years, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said, and local governments are facing their own budget gaps. Deep cuts or hefty tax increases are likely unless the federal government provides billions in relief funding.
But Congress has been deadlocked on a deal that would provide state and local governments with additional funding.
New York’s self-response rate — where residents complete the short form on their own — currently stands at 60% as of Aug. 28. But Census workers have contacted an additional 15% of households, boosting the state’s total response rate to 75%.
On a more local level, Warren County had a self-response rate of 53% as of Aug. 28. That’s 4 percentage points behind the county’s self-response rate 10 years ago, Moore said.
Washington County is also lagging behind its 2010 self-response rate but only by 2 percentage points. The county had a self-response rate of 59% as of Aug. 28, compared to 61% 10 years ago.
“They had a little bit of a stronger result in 2010 and are currently projecting at that same level right now,” Moore said.
It’s not surprising that New York is behind the national average, Moore said.
Census efforts in the state began on March 11, just days before the state was forced to shut down for more than two months to contain the spread of coronavirus.
“Because of the pandemic, things shifted pretty radically within a week,” Moore said.
Instead of distributing census forms in person or carrying out a series of in-person events to increase awareness of the ongoing population count, the Census Bureau was forced to shift its efforts online, Moore said.
“Our operational timeline shifted. We were supposed to start knocking on doors in May, but that was delayed,” she said.
Door-to-door operations didn’t begin this year until Aug. 11.
But Moore said New York is beginning to see an uptick in response rate, thanks to local outreach efforts and a slowing infection rate.
“We’re seeing a bigger uptick now both with our non-response follow-ups and our self-response rate because we were delayed because we were the epicenter initially of COVID-19,” Moore said.
Still, Moore said there’s work to be done.
Workers are currently going door-to-door in a bid to have residents complete the census before the deadline next month.
It’s a time-consuming effort, particularly in rural parts of the state like Warren and Washington counties where populations are spread out. The Census Bureau is continuing to add workers a needed, Moore said.
Still, she said the best way to ensure an accurate population count is for people to complete the census on their own.
“Respond now. It’s a few minutes of your time and it will create a huge impact,” she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.