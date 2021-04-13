 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York Army National Guard announces local promotions
0 comments

New York Army National Guard announces local promotions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, this week announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Promotions of Guard members from the Glens Falls region include: 

  • Matthew Coutant, of Glens Falls, assigned to the 1427th Transportation Company, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant on March 12.
  • Julius Hunter, of Queensbury, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on Feb. 28.
  • Freddy Ruiz, of Ballston Spa, assigned to Company E, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant first class on March 18.
  • Michael Shaw, of Ballston Spa, assigned to Company A, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant on Feb. 26.
  • Paul Wood, of Schuylerville, assigned to Company G, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on Feb. 12.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pays tribute to slain Capitol Police officer

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Warren County dedicates tree to COVID-19 victims

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News