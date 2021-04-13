New York Army National Guard announces local promotions

Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, this week announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Promotions of Guard members from the Glens Falls region include:
- Matthew Coutant, of Glens Falls, assigned to the 1427th Transportation Company, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant on March 12.
- Julius Hunter, of Queensbury, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on Feb. 28.
- Freddy Ruiz, of Ballston Spa, assigned to Company E, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant first class on March 18.
- Michael Shaw, of Ballston Spa, assigned to Company A, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant on Feb. 26.
- Paul Wood, of Schuylerville, assigned to Company G, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on Feb. 12.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.