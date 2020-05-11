New York Air National Guard to fly over Glens Falls Hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCOTIA — The New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing will be flying over Glens Falls Hospital on Tuesday as part of its salute to health care and essential workers and first-responders.

The flyover is part of a tour that kicks off at 11 a.m. “Skier 95” will fly over Amsterdam, Fonda, Johnstown, Gloversville, Utica, Rome, Lake George, Glens Falls, Saratoga, Troy, Albany and Schenectady. The plane, which is equipped with skies to land on ice and snow, will dip down to 500 feet as it passes over area hospitals, according to a news release.

It is expected to pass over Lake George at around 11:49 a.m. and Glens Falls Hospital at 11:51 a.m. The plane will then head over to Saratoga Hospital at about 11:55 a.m. and continue down south. It will finish up its tour with flying over Ellis Hospital in Schenectady at 12:13 p.m.

The wing's airmen support the National Science Foundation's United States Antarctic Program by flying supplies and people around the continent. The research done by those scientists provides critical insights into a number of fields ranging from astronomy to climate science, according to a news release.

The wing also supports research conducted on the Greenland ice cap and flies missions in support of the Canadian Forces in the high Arctic.