New York adds two states, Virgin Islands to quarantine list; four states remove

New York has made some additions and subtractions to its COVID-19 travel advisory requiring visitors from certain states and territories to quarantine after their arrival.
Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands have been added to the quarantine list. States and territories with a 10% positivity rate over a seven-day period or more than 10 positive cases per 100,000 residents are included in the advisory. Four states — Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island — were removed from the list.
With the changes, there are now 33 states and territories on New York's advisory: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Virgin Islands and Wisconsin.
Visitors from the states and territories on the travel advisory must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York. If New Yorkers visit any of the areas on the list, they must quarantine for 14 days after returning to the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the advisory in June as New York's COVID-19 numbers continued to improve. The governor's office provided an update that noted 0.86% of the test results received on Monday — 667 of 77,059 — were positive. There were only three regions of the state — Capital Region, Mohawk Valley and western New York — with positivity rates above 1%.
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly, from 535 to 540. There were 56 new patients admitted on Monday.
The number of patients in intensive care units decreased from 127 to 120, the lowest total since March 15. Intubations also dropped to 60, which is also a new low since mid-March.
There were 43 more patients discharged from hospitals, increasing the overall total to 73,779. Six people died, raising the statewide death toll to 25,211.
"New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to an example for the rest of the nation to follow," Cuomo said. "Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows the virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics. In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts — we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory."
