New Year's events canceled due to rise in COVID numbers

The COVID-19 pandemic has once again canceled community events.

In light of the winter surge of COVID cases and the emergence of the omicron variant, local municipalities have chosen to err on the side of caution.

The New Year's Day Lake George Polar Plunge was canceled on Monday by the event's organizer, Linda Duffy.

The Polar Plunge is an annual tradition in which up to 1,000 individuals line the shore of Lake George to start the new year with an icy dip in the lake.

According to the Village Board, Duffy recently contracted the virus and thought it would be best to cancel the popular event this year.

Saratoga County has chosen a similar route, making the decision to cancel First Night Saratoga, an annual event on New Year's Eve in downtown Saratoga Springs.

Both events are expected to return for 2023, officials said.

— Jana DeCamilla

