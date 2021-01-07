New Year's Eve parties fueling current COVID cases

The surge of cases related to Thanksgiving appears to have tapered off, but now New Year’s Eve parties are fueling coronavirus cases.
Cases related to Christmas are also still coming in, Warren County Health Services said.
Those cases are coming in steadily as secondary infections build from people who were infected at a Christmas gathering and have now infected others, Warren County Health Services said.
But in the last few days, New Year’s Eve cases have been on the increase.
“There have seen several outbreaks linked to private New Year’s Eve parties in homes, though none of the people involved have indicated any of the parties were particularly large,” said county spokesman Don Lehman. “They seemed to be at or around the 10-person limit.”
Mask rule
North Warren Central School District’s new mask policy served it well Thursday. Two people in the ninth to twelfth grade wing tested positive, after not being in school since Jan. 4.
Contact tracers determined no one else needed to quarantine, due to the limited amount of time the people were in the school and the new full-time mask-wearing rule.
Quarantines from school cases
Quarantines have been ordered due to exposure to the following cases:
- A person at the Lake George High School; last in school Jan. 4.
- A person at the Lake George Elementary School; last in school Jan. 6
School cases with no quarantines needed
Two people at Hadley-Luzerne High School and one person at the elementary school tested positive Thursday.
One student at Warrensburg Elementary School tested positive but hasn’t been in school since vacation.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 66 new cases, for a total of 1,447 confirmed cases since March, and 20 recoveries, for a total of 986 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 42 people currently ill, eight of whom are hospitalized. One is in critical condition.
- Washington County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 1,019 confirmed cases since March, and 24 recoveries, for a total of 773 recoveries. There are 230 people currently ill, six of whom are hospitalized, one more than on Wednesday.
- Saratoga County reported Wednesday’s figures, included below.
- Essex County reported 110 new cases, including 79 inmates at FCI Ray Brook. There are 140 people currently ill in the county, not counting the prison, and six people are hospitalized, an increase of one since Wednesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital did not report.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 46 coronavirus patients.
For Wednesday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County reported another death, the 36th person to die of coronavirus since March, but offered no details. The person lived in Moreau, and was the third death for that town. Also, a resident from the town of Wilton died earlier this week.
- Saratoga County also reported 185 new cases, for a total of 6,755 confirmed cases since March. There were 60 recoveries, for a total of 3,832 recoveries. There are 2,887 people currently ill and 51 are hospitalized, one fewer than were hospitalized on Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include two town of Corinth residents (for a total of 37), one village of Corinth resident (for a total of 18), four Hadley residents (for a total of 12), eight Moreau residents (for a total of 145), five Northumberland residents (for a total of 65), one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of 31) and 12 Wilton residents (for a total of 188).
- Still ill: 35 town of Corinth residents, 17 village of Corinth residents, eight Hadley residents, 137 Moreau residents, 60 Northumberland residents, 30 town of Saratoga residents, 15 Schuylerville residents, 26 South Glens Falls residents, 12 Victory residents and 176 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: one Schuylerville resident.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 1,099 new cases, a positive test rate of 9.1%, which pushed the weekly average to 10%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 7.6% and a weekly average of 7.6%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 9% and a weekly average of 7%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 10.1% and a weekly average of 10.9%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 9.5% and a weekly average of 7.1%.
- Statewide, 17,636 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 7.39%.
- There were 8,548 people hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday and 197 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.