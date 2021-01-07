New Year's Eve parties fueling current COVID cases

The surge of cases related to Thanksgiving appears to have tapered off, but now New Year’s Eve parties are fueling coronavirus cases.

Cases related to Christmas are also still coming in, Warren County Health Services said.

Those cases are coming in steadily as secondary infections build from people who were infected at a Christmas gathering and have now infected others, Warren County Health Services said.

But in the last few days, New Year’s Eve cases have been on the increase.

“There have seen several outbreaks linked to private New Year’s Eve parties in homes, though none of the people involved have indicated any of the parties were particularly large,” said county spokesman Don Lehman. “They seemed to be at or around the 10-person limit.”

Mask rule

North Warren Central School District’s new mask policy served it well Thursday. Two people in the ninth to twelfth grade wing tested positive, after not being in school since Jan. 4.

Contact tracers determined no one else needed to quarantine, due to the limited amount of time the people were in the school and the new full-time mask-wearing rule.

Quarantines from school cases