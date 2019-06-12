{{featured_button_text}}
 Courtesy photo

QUEENSBURY — William H. Barton Intermediate School will have a new administration next year, but the freshly hired principal and assistant principal are not new to the district.

Gwynne Cosh is stepping up from her role as assistant principal to school principal for the 2019-20 school year, a decision the school board approved last month. 

Cosh has served as the assistant principal at the intermediate school for three years and will replace John Luthringer, who also took a new role in the district as director of instructional technology. 

Superintendent Doug Huntley said Cosh has exceeded expectations in the last three years and will be able to continue building on the work she has already done.

A current intermediate school special education teacher, Amanda Denno, has been selected to fill the spot Cosh left behind after 10 years as a teacher at the school. 

Denno has served as an administrative intern at the school since August of 2018 and has been involved in day-to-day matters with the former principal and assistant principal in that time.

Both appointees will be begin their job duties on July 1 on this year. 

