SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Since 2013, the village has been running short on water during summertime droughts. But this month, that problem may finally be resolved.
The village dug a new well to replace a deep sulfur well that was not hooked up when the water plant was built in 2013. The well will be operational this year, probably by the end of September, Mayor Harry Gutheil said.
The village will dig a second well if necessary, to make sure there’s enough water, he added.
“I think for this year, we’re going to put a pump in and see how many gallons a minute it’ll get us,” he said.
He’s hoping it will be enough.
“That’s why we drilled it,” he said. “We’re going to see what it does.”
It will pump into the village’s water reservoir, and it’s far enough away from the leaking salt shed to avoid contamination.
This summer, the village didn’t run short on water, because it was a wet season. But until this year, water has run short every summer since the sulfur well was taken offline.
At first, village officials handled the shortages by announcing water restrictions. In 2016, village residents were banned in mid-June from any outdoor use of water, including running sprinklers and filling pools.
Those who moved into new housing subdivisions faced difficulties with starting their lawns, because of water restrictions.
When Gutheil was elected, he said he wouldn’t stop people from using water. Instead, he said he’d buy water from the town. But town officials objected, saying they didn’t want to sell if village residents weren’t trying to conserve. Town users have water meters, unlike village residents.
The state stepped in this spring and required the village and town to find a way to guarantee that residents would have drinking water, no matter what. Both sides signed a contract to that effect.
But now the well should resolve the problem, which Gutheil noted happens only for short periods of time.
“We didn’t buy any water at all this year,” he said. “This (well) is just a supplement. It’s hard to predict how often we have a drought and how severe.”
