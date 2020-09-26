New Way Lunch family in 'wait and see' mode for Glens Falls restaurant

GLENS FALLS — A sign in the window got many patrons of a specific downtown Glens Falls restaurant upset.

A sign recently appeared in the window of New Way Lunch on South Street that said, “Closed. Qby, WB Open! Thanks for 100 years.”

It was apparently that last sentence that had many fearful that the restaurant famous for its “Dirt Dogs” (hot dogs with meat sauce, onions and mustard) was closing permanently. Owner Peter Gazetos, however, said the sign was misconstrued.

“That was up in the window for a couple of days, but we took it down,” Gazetos said. “It was just a thank you.”

When the pandemic started, New Way Lunch’s flagship store offered takeout, but it was always a spot where people wanted to gather to have their food. And it’s not a large restaurant, so the state’s 50 percent indoor capacity rule is a hindrance.

“Not right now,” Gazetos said when asked if there were plans to reopen the South Street location. “With 50 percent seating there, we can’t operate at a profit. We’re going to wait and see what happens.”