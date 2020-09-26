New Way Lunch family in 'wait and see' mode for Glens Falls restaurant

GLENS FALLS — A sign in the window got many patrons of a specific downtown Glens Falls restaurant upset.
A sign recently appeared in the window of New Way Lunch on South Street that said, “Closed. Qby, WB Open! Thanks for 100 years.”
It was apparently that last sentence that had many fearful that the restaurant famous for its “Dirt Dogs” (hot dogs with meat sauce, onions and mustard) was closing permanently. Owner Peter Gazetos, however, said the sign was misconstrued.
“That was up in the window for a couple of days, but we took it down,” Gazetos said. “It was just a thank you.”
When the pandemic started, New Way Lunch’s flagship store offered takeout, but it was always a spot where people wanted to gather to have their food. And it’s not a large restaurant, so the state’s 50 percent indoor capacity rule is a hindrance.
“Not right now,” Gazetos said when asked if there were plans to reopen the South Street location. “With 50 percent seating there, we can’t operate at a profit. We’re going to wait and see what happens.”
Gazetos said in July that, in addition to the 50 percent indoor capacity rule, lack of labor was keeping his store closed. It’s a blow for the restaurant that has been owned by Gazetos’ family since 1919. On the restaurant’s website, it notes that the first time it was ever closed was for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s funeral, when the government ordered all businesses closed during the funeral. It had been a business that was open 24 hours a day, seven days a week prior to that.
New Way Lunch opened its Queensbury location in 1998 and its Warrensburg location in 2011.
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.