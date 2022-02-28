New wastewater treatment plant turns on Tuesday

LAKE GEORGE — Mayor Bob Blais will be joined by town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson and Eric Siy from the Lake George Association on Tuesday morning to turn on the new $24 million wastewater treatment plant in the village.

The replacement facility comes after a need was recognized after reviewing the state of the existing wastewater plant.

Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky said studies on water quality conducted by the LGA helped identify the need for an upgrade.

Dan Barusch, the village's director of planning and zoning, also expressed the need for an upgrade and said both the residents of the town and the village are grateful.

"We are very lucky to have gotten this state-of-the-art facility after recognizing the existing treatment plant was not operating as efficiently and successfully as it should have been," he told The Post-Star in January.

In mid-February, the plant had a test run using clean water to ensure the plant was ready for use.

Days before the water was turned on at the site, contractors from LaBella Associates determined construction on the plant would not be fully completed until the beginning of August. However, the additional time is only needed to create a paved road in between buildings of the new plant and remove the old treatment pipes and it will not hinder operations.

The mayor stated in January that construction was originally scheduled to be completed in September 2021, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

A new target date had been set for February or March.

The plant is expected to be fully operational after Tuesday.

Jana DeCamilla is a senior reporter who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

