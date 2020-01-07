New Warren County sheriff outlines changes

QUEENSBURY — It's been a few years since Jim LaFarr got into a Warren County Sheriff's Office patrol car and rode around on patrol.

But Warren County's new sheriff said he plans to put on a uniform and get in a marked patrol car to get out and interact with the public, as he works to phase in more community policing programs in the Sheriff's Office.

"I'm going to be doing that on a regular basis," LaFarr said Tuesday.

LaFarr was a major with the Sheriff's Office before he was elected sheriff, which followed a career where he worked his way up from patrol officer. He has spent the last few months preparing for his start as sheriff, and laying the groundwork for some changes that he has begun phasing in.

One of his campaign platforms was a return to more of a "community policing" program with road patrol officers, which will include assigning officers to specific geographical areas so that they get to know the residents and business owners of their patrol zone. Past patrol policies had officers rotating to different parts of the county.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

LaFarr said he wants officers to have more personal interaction with people in public on their beats so that people know who they can turn to when they need police assistance.