New Warren County sheriff outlines changes

QUEENSBURY — It's been a few years since Jim LaFarr got into a Warren County Sheriff's Office patrol car and rode around on patrol.
But Warren County's new sheriff said he plans to put on a uniform and get in a marked patrol car to get out and interact with the public, as he works to phase in more community policing programs in the Sheriff's Office.
"I'm going to be doing that on a regular basis," LaFarr said Tuesday.
LaFarr was a major with the Sheriff's Office before he was elected sheriff, which followed a career where he worked his way up from patrol officer. He has spent the last few months preparing for his start as sheriff, and laying the groundwork for some changes that he has begun phasing in.
One of his campaign platforms was a return to more of a "community policing" program with road patrol officers, which will include assigning officers to specific geographical areas so that they get to know the residents and business owners of their patrol zone. Past patrol policies had officers rotating to different parts of the county.
LaFarr said he wants officers to have more personal interaction with people in public on their beats so that people know who they can turn to when they need police assistance.
"We want to really instill a sense of ownership for residents," he said. "It really breaks down barriers."
Other prospective changes on the horizon for the Sheriff's Office include:
- The Sheriff's Office hopes to open a substation in the village of Lake George, where officers would be assigned year-round. That would help with police coverage in the village and allow officers to stay on patrol longer instead of requiring them to drive to the main station in Queensbury to complete paperwork. The department has substations in Warrensburg and Chester.
- LaFarr and Undersheriff Terry Comeau have changed around administrative duties for what is now called the Public Safety Division of the department, overseeing road patrol officers, investigations and the dispatch center. The major's position was not filled, but three lieutenants, Steve Stockdale, Peter DiFiore and Robert Smith, will oversee the Public Safety Division. Sgt. Russ Lail will supervise criminal investigators, while Sgt. Rocky Girard will fill a new evidence handling position that is part of the new criminal justice discovery reforms. "Every one of them is solid, they've been here a long time, they know the agency and the people," LaFarr said.
- The school resource officer program will continue, and LaFarr hopes to improve it by potentially assigning full-time officers to schools, which could help fill open positions at some school districts. He said he plans to meet with all of the school superintendents where the county program is used and discuss what they would like to see with the program.
- LaFarr plans to meet with mental health and substance abuse assistance agencies to figure out what programs can be brought in to assist inmates in the county jail. He said he also plans to see what other sheriffs in the region have done to improve services in their jails. "There are a lot of people out there who struggle with addiction and commit crimes because of it," the sheriff said. Jail staff will also be trained in the use of the anti-opioid medication Narcan, and will be equipped with it through a free program offered by the Alliance for Positive Health in Glens Falls.
- The Sheriff's Office plans to be more active on social media, not just posting press releases about arrests but using social media as a tool to better inform the public as to what is going on with the agency.
LaFarr said he believes the changes will result in a Sheriff's Office that will serve the public well.
"The fun part is going to start when I get my feet on the ground and everything is in place," he said.
