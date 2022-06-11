New ward lines proposed by Independent Redistricting Task Force

GLENS FALLS — The Independent Redistricting Task Force will present new proposed ward boundaries for the city to the Common Council on Tuesday night.

The redrawn map of the five wards is designed to bring equal legislative representation in a nonpolitical way. Ward 4 saw the largest increase in population size, increasing from 1,883 to 2,768.

Ward 1 increased from 2,554 to 3,228, Ward 2 decreased from 3,884 to 3,210, and Ward 3 saw the largest decrease from 3,745 to 2,839. Ward 5 was almost untouched, with its population increasing from 2,764 to 2,785.

Ward 4 extends from Hudson Avenue and Broad Street up to Crandall Park and Horicon Avenue, which eats up a large chunk of what is currently Ward 3.

Last October, under the administration of previous Mayor Dan Hall, the Common Council was made aware that the city wasn’t in compliance with the “one person, one vote” principle.

Bob Curtis was city clerk at the time, and he informed the council that there wasn’t enough time to go through the process of redrawing the city’s wards because it was so late in the year.

Curtis, who has since retired and is head of the redistricting task force, said that the process of redrawing the maps wasn’t that challenging.

Curtis said that was due to the solution being similar to a math problem. The task force looked solely at the 2020 Census data for the city to come up with the criteria for evening out the wards.

In order to be in compliance with the “one person, one vote” principle, there cannot be more than a 10% difference in population between each of the city’s five wards.

The 2020 Census indicated that the city’s population was 14,830. The committee divided that number by five to figure out the number each ward had to fall within 10% of, which was 2,966.

Curtis said that the task force, which was made up of himself as chairman, Mary DeSantis as vice chairwoman, and members Robin Barkenhagen, Nancy Kelley, Lee Braggs, Connie Bosse and Janet Dimanno, worked well together.

Curtis said that working with the task force was a fun experience.

Barkenhagen was the first person to make the math comparison during the first meeting on April 21.

“I felt the committee did a great job and Bob was a fantastic leader,” he said.

The Common Council will have to approve the redrawn maps and vote to approve a local law which would amend the city charter, making the new ward boundaries official.

Before the new boundaries can take effect, the committees proposal must pass a public referendum on Election Day. If the referendum passes, the new maps will be implemented on New Year’s Day.

Curtis said that there shouldn’t be any issues with the proposal getting approved by the council and city residents. He said that the only major difference for people will be that their polling site for elections may change.

“I’m not worried about it to be honest,” Curtis said.

The public hearing where the new ward maps will be presented starts right before the Common Council meeting at 7:25 p.m. at City Hall on Tuesday night. Common Council meetings are livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

The regularly scheduled Common Council meeting is set to commence immediately following the public hearing.

