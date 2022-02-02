New voting maps released; Glens Falls moved to 113th Assembly District

Glens Falls would be redrawn into a reconfigured 113th Assembly District where Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, would be the incumbent, under a proposed final redistricting plan the Senate and Assembly are expected to vote on in the coming days.

The plan fits with a recommendation of Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher to link Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs in the same Assembly District because of their common interests in downtown revitalization.

The district also would encompass the city of Mechanicville and the villages of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Schuylerville, Greenwich and Round Lake, many of which are attempting to revitalize downtown business districts.

Glens Falls Republican Chairman Michael Borgos, however, said Wednesday that it is illogical to isolate Glens Falls from the rest of Warren County.

“Glens Falls has always been the downtown of Queensbury,” he said.

Hartford, in Washington County, where Woerner routinely attends Hartford Fire Department Sunday pancake breakfasts and United Methodist Church services, would be redrawn into a reconfigured 114th Assembly District where Matt Simpson, R-Brant Lake, would be the incumbent.

Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff, a Republican, said he would be disappointed to lose Woerner, a Democrat, as the town’s Assembly member.

“Carrie is a personal friend of mine, and I hate losing friends. I consider this kind of like that,” he said. “Carrie is in Hartford a lot, regardless of party.”

That said, Haff continued, he “is sure” that Simpson would be equally attentive to the town’s needs.

The reconfigured Assembly district where Simpson would be the incumbent would add towns in Washington and Saratoga counties, and one town in Fulton County.

In the Senate, all of Warren, Washington, Essex and Hamilton counties would remain connected to the district where Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is the incumbent.

Franklin County and towns in St. Lawrence County would be drawn out of the reconfigured district and parts of Fulton County added in, but the district would still encompass much of the Adirondack Park.

Geographically, the reconfigured district would be more compact, said Borgos, the Glens Falls Republican chairman.

“I think Dan Stec will save some miles on his car. I think he will drive less,” he said.

Borgos said he is pleased that the district keeps Warren County whole and connected with other Adirondack counties.

Two previous redistricting proposals would have drawn Stec into dramatically altered Senate districts largely outside the Adirondack Park — one oriented west of Queensbury and the other south of Queensbury.

Elsewhere in the region, Columbia County, which has a strong conservative base, would be drawn out of a reconfigured district where Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, would be the incumbent.

Locally, the district would include Saratoga Springs and Wilton.

From a statewide perspective, the geographic influence of Stec and Jordan, if reelected, would be diluted as the redistricting plan adds two new Senate districts in New York City and reduces the number of upstate districts accordingly.

If the plan passes the Senate and Assembly, is signed into law and withstands any legal challenges, candidates would run in the new districts in November.

State legislative district and congressional district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, based on the latest census.

The state Legislature took over the redistricting process after it rejected two proposals from the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission.

One plan was drawn by Democratic members of the commission, and the other plan by Republican members of the commission.

After the plans were rejected, commission members said they were not able to reach agreement on a consensus plan.

The Assembly and Senate on Wednesday approved a congressional redistricting plan that would redraw Glens Falls, Queensbury and Moreau into a reconfigured district where Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, would be the incumbent.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, would be the incumbent in a reconfigured district that would include much of the local region.

