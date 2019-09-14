This coming week is the deadline for previously unvaccinated students to prove they’ve gotten their shots or started the process if they want to continue attending school.
The state ended religious exemptions to immunizations this summer, meaning if parents refuse to get their children vaccinated then they will have to home-school.
Hundreds opposed to the ruling protested in Albany last week, but the effect on area schools is relatively minor according to various school district officials.
Glens Falls City School District Superintendent Paul Jenkins said the district had not seen a large increase in the number of home-school families this year and he had not had any conversations with families opting for home schooling due to the changes.
GLENS FALLS — Adults, it’s time to get the measles vaccine.
“Every year we’ve always had a few families who have a religious exemption, but clearly this year those families had to make sure their children had been immunized. I know our principals had a few discussions with families and my understanding is everyone has taken care of the immunizations,” Jenkins said.
Whitehall Central School District Superintendent Patrick Dee said there had been a small uptick, four students, in his district, and Chris Crucetti, a spokesman for Queensbury Union Free School District, said there were three in his district opting for home schooling who specifically cited the law.
This slight uptick was in line with what area home-school leader and advocate Christina Lee observed over the summer.
You have free articles remaining.
Lee helps operate the Saratoga chapter of Loving Education At Home, a statewide network of Christian home-schoolers, and said there was also more interest in LEAH from families in the area over the summer break.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in interest this summer,” Lee said
She said she didn’t have an exact number for the increase, but there are currently over 40 families involved in the Saratoga branch of LEAH, which covers Saratoga County and large parts of other neighboring counties.
Lee said there is a membership process families must go through to join, which includes fees and access to events from the local chapter and network. The group also takes time in April of each year to gather in Albany and lobby lawmakers on issues that affect homeschoolers.
The interest varied from families interested specifically in LEAH and others more broadly interested in how to get the ball rolling for taking their children out of school.
Parents must give a written letter of intent to district officials if they wish to remove their children from regular enrollment, and the district then has 10 days to formally recognize the letter of intent and send parents additional materials.
The parents then have four weeks to submit their plans ensuring the children will receive a substantive education. If parents do not submit this plan, the district reaches out in as many ways as possible to receive it, but the district is eventually required to report the case to Child Protection Services for educational neglect, according to Crucetti.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.