New undersheriff won't 'double-dip,' saving county money

Warren County's new undersheriff has decided not to take his full salary and retirement pension, which will save the county an estimated $80,000 a year.

Terry Comeau will become undersheriff when Sheriff-elect James LaFarr is sworn in on Jan. 1.

Comeau, a retired county sheriff's investigator, is eligible to apply for a waiver from the state to receive both the full undersheriff salary as well as his retiree pension, which is $64,606 this year.

The county undersheriff salary this year is $104,593.

The process is derisively known as "double-dipping" but is perfectly legal.

Instead of the full salary, Comeau will receive $35,000 annually that is the maximum that a retired police officer can be paid, without a waiver, and still receive their pension. He also will not use county insurance benefits, which will save county taxpayers additional money.

Comeau said he will have a "learning curve" during his first years in office, and shrugged off praise for saving the county a substantial sum of money.

"I've spent 30 years working for the county. This county owes me nothing. I owe the county everything," Comeau said.