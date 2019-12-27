New undersheriff won't 'double-dip,' saving county money

Warren County's new undersheriff has decided not to take his full salary and retirement pension, which will save the county an estimated $80,000 a year.
Terry Comeau will become undersheriff when Sheriff-elect James LaFarr is sworn in on Jan. 1.
Comeau, a retired county sheriff's investigator, is eligible to apply for a waiver from the state to receive both the full undersheriff salary as well as his retiree pension, which is $64,606 this year.
The county undersheriff salary this year is $104,593.
The process is derisively known as "double-dipping" but is perfectly legal.
Instead of the full salary, Comeau will receive $35,000 annually that is the maximum that a retired police officer can be paid, without a waiver, and still receive their pension. He also will not use county insurance benefits, which will save county taxpayers additional money.
Comeau said he will have a "learning curve" during his first years in office, and shrugged off praise for saving the county a substantial sum of money.
"I've spent 30 years working for the county. This county owes me nothing. I owe the county everything," Comeau said.
LaFarr said he wasn't surprised, as he has always known Comeau to be a man of high integrity.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, said he wasn't surprised either, as he got to know Comeau well when Comeau worked part-time for the Bolton Police Department.
"He's a great guy and has done a really good job for us," Conover said.
Comeau has been working as a coroner for the county since 2017, a post he was elected to after retiring from the Sheriff's Office. He worked 28 years as a road patrol officer and investigator for the Sheriff's Office.
He will have to step down from the coroner post, and the county is expected to hire a replacement next month who will run for election this year. Comeau said he plans to stay on until the replacement is named, which he anticipated would be the second week of January.
The county has four elected coroners.
