New turf field, roofs key parts of Queensbury school's $20 million proposed project

QUEENSBURY — Installing a new turf field, fixing the pool and replacing roofs are part of a nearly $20 million project proposed by the Queensbury school district.

The Board of Education on Tuesday voted formally to set the referendum for Dec. 14. Voting will take place from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Queensbury Elementary School.

The district had considered a capital project focused on roofs last year. However, the board canceled the vote and postponed the matter after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The athletic field was one component added.

Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said the new turf field would be located directly behind the football field across from the elementary school. It would be able to accommodate football, baseball, field hockey, lacrosse, soccer, cheerleading and physical education classes.

Gannon said it would help with the district with accommodating practices for spring sports while snow is still on the ground.

“We would be able to get on here right away,” he said.

The district has to send student-athletes to Golden Goal in Fort Ann or The Dome in Queensbury until the fields are ready for play in the spring, according to Gannon.