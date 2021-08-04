New trailhead pitched as way to relieve High Peaks traffic

Dave Olbert, who owns Cloudsplitter Outfitters in Newcomb, said he grew up in the now-abandoned mining neighborhood until its residents moved into the town of Newcomb in 1963. He said his family was the last to move out after National Lead shut down the Upper Works. He was 8 years old, but vividly remembers what life was like for those living there.

“It was a blessed portion of my life,” Olbert said. “Everyone had two, three, four kids ... so even though the village was small — maybe 20 families here — there were always kids your age to play with.”

He is pleased with OSI’s work maintaining, restoring and protecting his former home community.

“I can’t say enough good things about OSI,” Olbert said. “They are the type of environmental organization that has their focus correct. ... I think they are the perfect blend in terms of acknowledging man’s interaction with the environment and preserving a piece of that history, as well as preserving the woodlands.”

Senior Vice President for Communications Eileen Larrabee said OSI’s goal is to create a “sense of place” here. It’s purpose is to protect the wilderness, allow access and promote its history.