NORTH HUDSON — The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced the opening of a new trail and lean-to in the Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest in North Hudson.

The trail is 2.3 miles long and goes from the Boreas River/Wolf Pond parking area on the Blue Ridge Road near the bridge over the Boreas River to the outlet of Wolf Pond. The new lean-to is located up a short spur trail on the southwest side of the pond.

“Wolf Pond provides scenic views of the High Peaks and surrounding mountains, as well as excellent fishing opportunities,” a press release said. “The 59-acre pond is home to brook trout sustained by stocking, common shiners, and white suckers.”

The project was built under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Adventure NY program, which started in 2017 with $50 million to increase access to the outdoors, improve campgrounds and upgrade DEC recreational facilities.

