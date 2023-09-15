(From left) Ramunas, Simona, Tom, Robin, and Lauren from Mezzaluna’s Restaurant in Lake George had a blast at the Warren County Summer Worker Celebration Tuesday evening, Sept 16. Ramunas and Simona are J-1 Visa workers from Lithuania. This was Ramunas's fourth summer in Lake George.

“I just kind of like Lake George in general. I met Robin last summer and we kind of really vibed,” he said.

He enjoys the place so much that he convinced Simona to join him this year. She said she enjoyed everything about her time in the area.

“The people, town, in the summer, it’s everything,” she said.