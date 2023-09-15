QUEENSBURY – Workers in the hospitality and tourism sectors were treated to another special day at Six Flags Great Escape Tuesday for its second annual Warren County Summer Workforce Celebration.
“We love this tradition of celebrating our summer workforce and we’re so grateful for the partnership we have with Six Flags and all of the local businesses who donated thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes to go to our hospitality and tourism workforce,” said Liza Ochsendorf, director of the Warren County Department of Workforce Development.
Over 300 people representing 82 area businesses attended the event this year. The tourism/hospitality workers gained free admission to the park and were able to bring one guest for a special $5 rate. Proceeds from guest admission, games and rides on the Skycoaster went to WAIT House and brought in nearly $800.
“We are so grateful to be a part of what is now a meaningful tradition to end the season. Our people deserve some time to have fun, reflect and enjoy the recognition. We look forward to next year already,” said Rebecca Wood, president of Six Flags Great Escape.
In addition to the fun and frivolity, workers, who were nominated by their bosses and supervisors, won awards for excellence in customer service, for having “the patience of a saint” in the way they handled tense situations, for being strong leaders and for other reasons.
“It was great to see my employees out there having a good time together and blowing off some steam after a long season,” said Dane Morton, owner of Adirondack Adventure Center in Lake Luzerne. “It was also nice to be able to interact with some of the other businesses in the area and have some friendly competition at the pie eating contest!"
Award winners were:
Excellence in Customer Service
- Tabitha Gilbert – The Queensbury Hotel
- Christy Romaine – The Fort William Henry
- Dustin “Wheeler” Sleeper – Lake George Escape Campground
- Courtney Baker – Holiday Inn Lake George
- Nicholus Polack – Park Lane Motel
- Jack Herring – Surfside by the Lake
Emerging Leader
- Devin Robarge – Adirondack Adventure Center
- Madeline Giles – The Fort William Henry
Patience of a Saint
- Kota Fisk – Adirondack Adventure Center
- Alexandra Bullard – Lake George Escape Campground
Team Spirit
- Kendra Mistretta – KOA
- Marie Bell – The Fort William Henry
- Maggie Richardson – Country Inn & Suites
Sales Extraordinaire
- Laureen Shepard – Lake George Escape Campground
Lake George Royalty
- Patrick Welton – Lake George Escape Campground
- Duane Bullard – Lake George Escape Campground
Frank Dittrich Hospitality Management Award
- Anthony Grecco – The Log Jam