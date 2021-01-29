New town historian seeks ways to highlight Moreau's past

MOREAU — Wanted: aspiring writers to help tell Moreau’s stories.
New town historian Brigid Martin has been researching important people, buildings and happenings in town. Now she wants to use that research to apply for historic markers.
“Every time I talk to people (about the town’s history), they say, ‘I had no idea!’ Well, we’re going to change that. We have a lot of good history to tell,” Martin said. “Eventually we need a book. A group effort would be better.”
She wants writers who can turn her research into 800- to 1,000-word summaries, which would be used to create a booklet about the town. She would also use those stories to apply for historic markers.
Her first application is for Reynolds Corner, where George Reynolds' house stood at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 197.
It burned down and is a vacant field now.
Reynolds was a town supervisor, and his home was used for town meetings. Two other town supervisors were born there. One family member went on to become a congressman.
“He fought in the Revolutionary War and is buried in Reynolds Cemetery,” Martin said.
She would like a historic marker, about him and the town meetings held at his homestead, at the site.
She’s also working to organize a town history library at the new office, in the vacant former house in front of Town Hall.
“I thought there would be a book of dates or these were all the people who mattered or these were the important homes,” she said. “I want a list of all the schools — where they were located, who were the principals. The hamlets, the churches, that sort of thing.”
When the pandemic is over and people can visit libraries again, it could be a place for people to research the town.
“Anybody could walk in here and have a resource library just about us,” she said.
For now, it’s a matter to typing up summaries to organize information.
“I have all this data. I want to do justice to the topics,” she said. “If anybody wants to write it up from what I have, I’d love to have any aspiring writers.”
She would rather be a photojournalist than a writer, she said. But she loves gathering the information.
“If they have an interest, I can help them with research,” she said.
She’s also gathering stories about intriguing moments in town.
“We had a big bank robbery,” she said.
Those who are interested in joining the storytelling effort should email Martin at: bmartin@townofmoreau.org.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.