 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New town historian seeks ways to highlight Moreau's past
0 comments
top story

New town historian seeks ways to highlight Moreau's past

{{featured_button_text}}
Reynolds house

George Reynolds' house, initially used for town meetings, burned down in recent years. But town historian Brigid Martin wants to apply for a historic marker to be placed at the site at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 197.

 Provided photo

MOREAU — Wanted: aspiring writers to help tell Moreau’s stories.

New town historian Brigid Martin has been researching important people, buildings and happenings in town. Now she wants to use that research to apply for historic markers.

“Every time I talk to people (about the town’s history), they say, ‘I had no idea!’ Well, we’re going to change that. We have a lot of good history to tell,” Martin said. “Eventually we need a book. A group effort would be better.”

She wants writers who can turn her research into 800- to 1,000-word summaries, which would be used to create a booklet about the town. She would also use those stories to apply for historic markers.

Her first application is for Reynolds Corner, where George Reynolds' house stood at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 197.

It burned down and is a vacant field now.

Reynolds was a town supervisor, and his home was used for town meetings. Two other town supervisors were born there. One family member went on to become a congressman.

“He fought in the Revolutionary War and is buried in Reynolds Cemetery,” Martin said.

She would like a historic marker, about him and the town meetings held at his homestead, at the site.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She’s also working to organize a town history library at the new office, in the vacant former house in front of Town Hall.

“I thought there would be a book of dates or these were all the people who mattered or these were the important homes,” she said. “I want a list of all the schools — where they were located, who were the principals. The hamlets, the churches, that sort of thing.”

When the pandemic is over and people can visit libraries again, it could be a place for people to research the town.

“Anybody could walk in here and have a resource library just about us,” she said.

For now, it’s a matter to typing up summaries to organize information.

“I have all this data. I want to do justice to the topics,” she said. “If anybody wants to write it up from what I have, I’d love to have any aspiring writers.”

She would rather be a photojournalist than a writer, she said. But she loves gathering the information.

“If they have an interest, I can help them with research,” she said.

She’s also gathering stories about intriguing moments in town.

“We had a big bank robbery,” she said.

Those who are interested in joining the storytelling effort should email Martin at: bmartin@townofmoreau.org.

+1 
Brigid Martin

Martin

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman admits to causing crash that killed two Cambridge residents; 4 to 12 years in prison likely

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News