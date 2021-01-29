New town historian seeks ways to highlight Moreau's past

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She’s also working to organize a town history library at the new office, in the vacant former house in front of Town Hall.

“I thought there would be a book of dates or these were all the people who mattered or these were the important homes,” she said. “I want a list of all the schools — where they were located, who were the principals. The hamlets, the churches, that sort of thing.”

When the pandemic is over and people can visit libraries again, it could be a place for people to research the town.

“Anybody could walk in here and have a resource library just about us,” she said.

For now, it’s a matter to typing up summaries to organize information.

“I have all this data. I want to do justice to the topics,” she said. “If anybody wants to write it up from what I have, I’d love to have any aspiring writers.”

She would rather be a photojournalist than a writer, she said. But she loves gathering the information.

“If they have an interest, I can help them with research,” she said.

She’s also gathering stories about intriguing moments in town.

“We had a big bank robbery,” she said.

Those who are interested in joining the storytelling effort should email Martin at: bmartin@townofmoreau.org.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.

