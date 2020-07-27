New Ticonderoga Health Center nears completion

The new health center will have 16 exam rooms, each about 10 by 12 feet, compared with 15 that were 8 by 8 feet in the old 5,640 square foot building. There will also be a procedure room, offices and a larger nurses’ station in the middle.

Hudson Headwaters Community Relations Manager Jane Hooper said the construction will also create a new entrance for the hospital and Elderwood nursing home that are part of the healthcare complex.

“It’s a better situation overall to work in,” she said. “We don’t overlap. Hudson Headwaters is primary care. It makes so much sense to be here.”

A sense of pride

The hospital parking lot, often full before, will also increase from 60 to 100 spaces.

Hudson Headwaters operates 19 health facilities in the North Country. The Ticonderoga Health Center now sees about 1,400 patients a month.

Elizabethtown Site Operations Director Kristen True said the complex will now be more like one-stop shopping for healthcare needs.

“The staff has a sense of pride,” she said, and had outgrown the old building. “Everyone’s very excited.”