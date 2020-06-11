New State Police Troop B commander stresses public service, traffic safety

“A B trooper has to be very self-reliant, in that what he has on his gun belt or in his car or between his ears is what matters, because you may not have backup, or your backup might be a considerable time away. So you have to have the wherewithal to operate independently and to make smart decisions and to be careful.”

Service and safety

As the primary responders, troopers up here also get a lot of seemingly small calls, but Oliver emphasizes that they will respond to all of them.

“If it’s important to you, it’s going to be important to us,” he said. “There’s nothing that’s too insignificant for us.

“Even things that aren’t police matters, we’re still going to send someone. We’re still going to vet the information, and if we can help in some way … we’re still going to try to do that, or at least point you in the right direction. The one thing I don’t ever want to tell you is, ‘There’s nothing I can do for you.'”

In addition to general customer service, traffic safety is Oliver’s other top priority.