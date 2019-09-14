FORT EDWARD — With unfunded state law enforcement discovery mandates set to kick in on Jan. 1, the Washington County Board of Supervisors must find a way to keep the public safe while making some weighty cost decisions.
And on Thursday, the Washington County Board of Supervisors Finance Committee talked at length with county District Attorney Tony Jordan about these issues before approving Jordan’s bare bones request for $423,000 to meet the new state rules.
Passed in the 2019-2020 budget in April, the new state mandates dramatically change the way law enforcement officials handle and distribute materials related to all arrests and citations.
Meaning state and local law enforcement entities must get a lengthy list of discovery materials — 911 call transcripts, body cam footage, field notes, incident reports and booking and processing video (to name a few) — to the DAs office, within five days for review, and to the suspect within 15 days of arraignment, Jordan said.
The thing is, municipalities must meet these new discovery demands that are tied to the speedy trial law, without any state funding to support the increased workload burden.
And while the county is now wrestling with this these funding pressures, supervisors said public safety is paramount.
“We have a law in front of us, now that makes us responsible for assuring public safety,” said Salem Supervisor Evera Sue Clary during Thursday’s meeting. “So its beyond the state now, this is on our table ... it comes back to us.”
Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien took a quick tally of what the mandates require.
“... The cost to the towns, the cost to the sheriff to do the prosecutions that way, I don’t know the numbers, but it has got to go a lot higher,” he said. “I think we really need to take a serious look at this.”
Board Chairman Bob Henke added, “Tony’s approach here is the only approach we actually can do in Washington County.”
You have free articles remaining.
After months of planning with supervisors and county public safety officials, Jordan said they came up with a plan for additional staffing — four administrators, two attorneys, one investigator — at a cost of $1 million, and another $250,000 for IT needs.
“We knew that was simply not feasible in our county, and what we put together (their revised budget of over $400,000) was what we believe is the bare minimum to insure we can comply with the known demands from the misdemeanor and felony cases” Jordan said. “Our plan is to be able to structure systems that help us deal with vehicle and traffic violations as well.”
In trying to come up with various fiscal scenarios, on Thursday finance committee budget officer Dan Shaw presented a dramatically pared down budget from Jordan’s bare bones request for supervisor approval.
Jordan explained to supervisors the consequences of approving the slashed funding proposal, stressing that some things would not happen given less funding.
“We won’t be able to prosecute certain cases,” Jordan said, adding that if the discovery time limit is not met, cases could get dismissed.
Supervisors voted down the budget officer’s funding proposal and then revisited Jordan’s request.
“Dan was looking at it with fiscal eyes,” said county Treasurer Al Nolette.
After a long discussion with Jordan, supervisors passed a resolution that will go to the full board on Friday, giving Jordan the funding he requested.
“I credit this board, they are always willing to listen,” he said. “The good news is this budget allows us to go into this on Jan.1.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.