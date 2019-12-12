New state laws will stall drug cases

"It can field test positive, and the defendant can admit that it is cocaine, but that's still not enough," sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said.

That's a large shift in how things have been done for decades. As recently as this summer, before authorities began phasing in the upcoming law changes, the man who was the target of Wednesday's raid would have been charged with felonies and likely sent to jail for lack of bail.

Field tests, which use chemical compounds that react and produce certain colors when combined with narcotics, have been used by police for decades as a means to quickly determine whether substances that people are found to possess are narcotics.

Some have questioned their accuracy. But Stockdale said the only false tests he recalled were not false positives, but false negatives. And if someone is found with a substance that field tests indicate was not drugs despite other evidence that it was, no arrest was made by the Sheriff's Office.

Stockdale said the suspected crack cocaine that police seized at the home on Briwood Circle in Forest Park on Wednesday field tested positive for cocaine.