New sewage treatment plant goes online in Lake George

Turning the valve

From left, Lake George Mayor Bob Blais, chief operator of the plant Tim Shudt, Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky, Lake George Association President Eric Siy, and Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson turn the valve signaling the start of operation at the village's new wastewater treatment plant. Blais anticipates a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a day of public tours in July.

 Jana DeCamilla

LAKE GEORGE — Although all on-site construction is not scheduled to be completed until August, the new $24 million wastewater treatment plant in the village became operational and functioning as of Tuesday morning.

A group of the key players who made the project possible gathered at the new facility on Treatment Road in the village of Lake George to turn a valve signaling the plant to go online.

Lake George Mayor Bob Blais was joined by chief operator of the plant Tim Shudt, Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky, Lake George Association President Eric Siy and Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson.

"We just wanted people to know the plant is working and online. There is still a lot of work to be done," Blais said.

The plant is currently treating sewage from the town as well as the village.

"The town has a contract with the village and contributed almost half of the cost of what is here now," he said, motioning to the room filled with different pieces of equipment operating to treat the wastewater. 

The mayor said this was not the grand opening yet.

"Sometime in July when the weather is nice and the landscaping and road are done, we will have a ribbon-cutting and tours for the public," Blais said.

Shudt, the plant's chief operator, was said to have helped "conceive this plan start to finish."

Blais said that over the weekend, when the plant was in the last trial phases, Shudt and his crew worked 24 hours to manually turn the valve every half hour.

The plant is the result of seven years of planning and design, Blais said.

The waterkeeper and the Lake George Association also played key roles in the facilitation of the project.

Siy, of the LGA, said the effort was a great display of teamwork and leadership. 

Navitsky, the waterkeeper, spoke about the environmental and economic benefits the plant would have on the lake.

Blais also thanked the Warren County Board of Supervisors for committing $75,000 a year for the next 10 years toward the residual debt and operational cost of the plant.

The new plant has the capacity to treat 1.75 million gallons of wastewater a day. Shudt said the plant is currently treating 500,000 gallons a day.

Dickinson added that the town of Lake George recently agreed to maintain the new sewer line that would be installed from the village to Hearthstone Park and allow residents along the route to hook up as well. This will feed into the new treatment plant. However, he said the project is still in the design stages. 

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

