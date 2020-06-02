New Schroon Community Church to break ground
New Schroon Community Church to break ground

SCHROON — The Schroon Lake Community Church will hold a groundbreaking ceremony from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at 1088 Route 9 in Schroon Lake.

The groundbreaking comes 18 months after an electrical fire destroyed the historic church and parsonage on Jan. 2, 2019.

The new sanctuary will be constructed on the corner of Main Street and Leland Avenue, the site of the original church.

Those who plan to attend are asked to wear face masks and follow social distancing protocols. The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

