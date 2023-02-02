GLENS FALLS — The Grishkot Foundation has announced the launching of a new Joan Grishkot Memorial Scholarship program for college students studying for careers in nursing and related fields.

The foundation also announced continuation of the Walter Grishkot Memorial Scholarship for college students studying for careers in aviation, aerospace and related fields, and a new partnership with the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club to administer both scholarship programs.

The application period for both scholarship programs is now open.

March 3 is the deadline to apply for scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year.

Information and scholarship applications can be found at grishkotfoundation.org.

The Joan Grishkot Memorial Scholarship and Walter Grishkot Memorial Scholarship programs are open to college students who live in Warren, Washington or Saratoga counties.

Each scholarship will be at least $2,500 per year for up to four years, depending on the number of qualified applicants in any year.

Joan Grishkot, who died July 8, 2021, was Warren County director of public health for 31 years.

As a volunteer, Joan served on the boards of 28 regional health care organizations and charitable groups.

She nurtured friends and neighbors, many of whom thought of her as a mother figure, according to a news release.

Joan was co-founder in 2009 of the Grishkot Foundation, originally known as the Adirondack Balloon Festival Foundation.

She was instrumental in raising funds and administering annual scholarships in memory of her husband, Walter Grishkot.

“I used to say that I was the president, but Joan was the prime minister,” said foundation President Maury Thompson. “Joan’s interest in scholarship recipients didn’t stop with awarding the scholarships. She stayed in touch with scholars or their families and delighted to share their academic progress with others.”

Walter Grishkot, who died May 11, 2011, at age 85, was a photographer, publicist, event organizer and aviation enthusiast who was known for his sense of humor.

He once said, “A smile is worth a million dollars.”

Walter was best known locally as co-founder and longtime organizer of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.

The Grishkot Foundation, based in Glens Falls, is funded from a bequest by the late Joan Grishkot, and from private donations.

A volunteer board manages the foundation’s investments and operates scholarship programs in collaboration with the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club Foundation.