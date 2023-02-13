The North Queensbury Volunteer Fire Company held an ice rescue training exercise on the frozen waters of Lake George at Warner Bay on Sunday morning.

In addition to being a mobilization drill and practice recovery of a rescue suit-clad “victim” from an open channel in the ice, the crew tested a new ice safety device. Called the ADK 3-in-1 Spud, it is the brainchild of Sean Callanan, a man with local roots in Lake Luzerne.

Concerned by the number of ice rescues seen in this winter of greatly variable temperatures, Callanan designed the ADK 3-in-1 Spud to allow fishermen as well as rescuers to determine ice safety and to provide a secure anchor point to enable effective rapid rescues if someone does fall through thin ice.

NQVFC has been instrumental in final development of the ADK 3-in-1.

The field test on Warner Bay demonstrated that the secure anchor could be set in less than 30 seconds and, in conjunction with floating rescue ropes, enabled rescuers to get victims out of the water within minutes of arriving at the scene.

The devices will be produced by the Bohning Company, an archery and sporting equipment manufacturer. In addition to the professional model NQVFD used, there will be an economical version for individual outdoors enthusiasts from fishermen to photographers who need to traverse ice safely.