LAKE LUZERNE — The Rockwell Falls Library Board of Trustees met Thursday night to discuss the ongoing hot topic of whether or not the facility should host drag queen story hours, and its newest members engaged in a spirited debate.

Controversy for the library started after it advertised on its Facebook page that it was going to host Drag Queen Story Hour with Scarlet Sagamore on April 15. A large crowd attended the library board’s meeting on April 11, with many asking the library to cancel the event. Speakers expressed concern that children would be “groomed” to question their sexuality. Other speakers defended the event, saying it had nothing to do with sexuality and was aimed at encouraging creativity and expression.

Library Director Courtney Keir said at that time she would review the request with board and staff and make a decision before the event was scheduled to take place. On April 13 the library announced that it would postpone the event to conduct more research and would make a decision no later than June 1.

An election for two new trustees took place earlier this week, with the new members taking part in Thursday’s meeting, a turbulent session in which community members aired out several grievances to the board about how the library is being run.

On the decision about the drag queen story hour with Scarlet Sagamore, the decision seemed to have been made for the board.

“The performer that had originally been engaged has moved out of the area and is not interested in rescheduling with us,” Board President Janet Silburn said at the meeting. “So the rescheduling of that particular event is moot.”

Silburn then moved on to the next item on the agenda, which was to discuss how the board would like to see events proposed in the future.

“We felt that as a board we were a bit blindsided with this past event,” she said. “We knew a title, but ... the content was not shared with us, the name of the performer was not shared with us, so we were quite in the dark.”

Moving forward, Silburn said the board would like to have a much more comprehensive proposal process, but one that would “actively seek for a lot of diversity” in library programing.

Newly seated Trustee Josh Jacquard, who was a vocal opponent of the drag event during the April meeting, added that he would like to see the board perform background checks on any individuals who are scheduled to host children’s event.

“Churches across the country do that, churches of 15 people, because they’re legally advised to do that,” he said.

Kathleen Jones, who also won a board seat in Tuesday’s election, said that according to the American Library Association, one of the purposes of the public library is to promote awareness of issues such as gender identity and gender expression.

“’Many people never see their perspective represented in library staff and services, the library may be and unknown element in their day-to-day lives. Libraries can work to bring the library to these communities through outreach and partnership efforts,’” Jones read from a prepared statement. “I’m saying this because, and many people do know that there is a large LBGTQA+ population in this community and in the school — and many of these people are marginalized and feel that they don’t fit in anywhere. So do you not think that, as part of the public library system, we can welcome people of all backgrounds?”

Jones asked if the board would be open to the idea of hosting a Pride celebration at the library in June.

“Are they not welcome at the library right now?” Jacquard posed to Jones.

“Ahh ... apparently not,” Jones responded, referencing the amount of public outcry over the planned drag queen event.

“A straight white woman, or a Black woman, or a Hispanic woman can’t come in and use the library?” Jacquard pressed.

“Do you know what it’s like to be a gay person in this community and to be afraid to come into a public space or to be afraid to walk down the hallways in school? You probably don’t,” Jones said. “So a lot of gay people will not access the public library specifically for those reasons.”

“So you think, throw them a party and that’s gonna help, that’s gonna make them feel welcome,” Jacquard said.

“Yes. It does as a matter of fact,” Jones answered.

“I think everyone’s welcome at the library and we can just leave it there, ‘Welcome everyone,’” Jacquard stated.

“Well, if you say, ‘welcome everyone,’ welcome the drag queen,” Jones responded.

“He can come in and read books off the shelf, we just don’t want him reading to our children on the taxpayer dime,” Jacquard asserted before Silburn regained control of the floor.

“We did inform the public that we would make a decision regarding the drag queen story hour by the first of June, and the decision is that it cannot be rescheduled,” the board president said.

The board tabled the adoption of a new programming policy until the next meeting, so the trustees could review what was presented and make any additions or changes they saw fit.

The next meeting of the board is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 20 at the library, located at 19 Main Street, Lake Luzerne. For more information, visit www.rockwellfalls.sals.edu.