New robotic surgery at Saratoga and Glens Falls hospitals

He loves it already.

Using previous tools, surgeons sometimes could not get the replacement knee perfectly aligned.

“The goal with knee replacement is to achieve a balance of 90 degrees. If you drop a plumb line from the center of the hip to the center of the ankle, you want the line, unbent, to fall in the center of the knee,” he said.

About 6% of the time, that didn’t happen.

“The old fashioned tools we used were pretty good about 94% of the time,” he said. “Mako is 99%.”

The robot does not perform the surgery. It is an extension of the surgeon’s hands, and it helps the surgeon follow the plan that the surgeon designed in advance.

“We control the trigger on the saw, but if I try to trick the robot into cutting beyond the boundaries we’ve set, I can’t go more than one millimeter beyond the boundaries I’ve decided on,” he said.

He can change the plan if he discovers something that he did not anticipate.