New redistricting plans sent to Legislature

Warren County would be kept whole in a common state Senate district, but split off from Washington County, under the latest map that Democratic members of the state Independent Redistricting Commission have drafted.

Under a preliminary Democratic plan that the commission released in October, Warren County would have been split into two Senate districts, with Glens Falls and Queensbury in one district, and the rest of Warren County in a separate district.

Also under the new Democratic plan, released Monday and headed to the state Legislature for consideration, Assembly districts in the region are somewhat altered, while in Congress, U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, are drawn into separate congressional districts.

In the October plan, the two incumbents were drawn into the same congressional district.

Warren County would be part of a new state Senate district that extends from Hague south through Warren County and Wilton, in Saratoga County, and into Fulton and Montgomery counties, including the cities of Amsterdam and Gloversville.

The proposed new district, in which Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, would be the incumbent, would be oriented around small cities, instead of Adirondack Park communities, and would be more competitive politically than the Senate district that Warren County is now part of.

Washington County would be drawn into an expansive Senate district that stretches north to Plattsburgh and west to include Fort Drum, Massena, Potsdam and Ogdensburg, under Plan A, the Democrat plan, which is one of two plans the 10-member commission approved Monday, with 5-5 votes for each plan.

Plan B, which Republicans on the commission drafted, would also keep Warren County whole, but would link Warren and Washington counties with other Adirondack counties to the north.

In the Assembly, the Democratic plan would redraw the district that state Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Brant Lake, now represents to extend farther south into Saratoga County.

The district that Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, now represents would be extended to include northern Washington County and a small portion of southern Essex County.

The Republican plan would add more of Washington County to the district that Simpson now represents, and extend the district that Woerner now represents farther south and west.

In Congress, Stefanik and Tonko are now drawn into separate congressional districts.

The two House members were drawn into the same district in the October plan.

The Democratic map extends the current 21st Congressional District, which Stefanik represents, south to Gloversville, but leaves out Amsterdam, the hometown of Tonko.

The Republican map does not extend the 21st District as far south, and does not draw Stefanik and Tonko into the same district.

The Legislature will now vote on whether to accept or reject both plans.

It is expected that the Republican plan has little chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

If the Legislature accepts either plan, candidates would run in the new districts in the June primary election and November general election, with the general election winners taking office in January 2023.

If the Legislature rejects both plans, the proposed redistricting maps would be sent back to the commission for revision.

Congressional and state legislative district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, based on the latest census.

