New recruitment strategy: homes for new doctors

QUEENSBURY — To persuade more young doctors to move to the Adirondacks, Hudson Headwaters Health Network wants to build homes for them.

The primary care network wants to build two duplexes, to create four units that each look and feel like a single-family house. The houses would be built on land Hudson Headwaters owns on South Western Avenue, next to the Hudson Headwaters Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine building.

The project is part of the effort to “attract and retain needed physicians to the area,” said spokeswoman Jane Hooper. “As part of that long-term recruitment strategy, the organization is investigating the possibility of constructing two duplex buildings so that the organization can offer housing for medical students and residents who are working at Hudson Headwaters health centers in the region.”

Representatives brought the proposal to the Queensbury Town Board’s workshop meeting Monday to discuss a change in zoning that would be needed to make the project possible.