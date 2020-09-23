New recruitment strategy: homes for new doctors

QUEENSBURY — To persuade more young doctors to move to the Adirondacks, Hudson Headwaters Health Network wants to build homes for them.
The primary care network wants to build two duplexes, to create four units that each look and feel like a single-family house. The houses would be built on land Hudson Headwaters owns on South Western Avenue, next to the Hudson Headwaters Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine building.
The project is part of the effort to “attract and retain needed physicians to the area,” said spokeswoman Jane Hooper. “As part of that long-term recruitment strategy, the organization is investigating the possibility of constructing two duplex buildings so that the organization can offer housing for medical students and residents who are working at Hudson Headwaters health centers in the region.”
Representatives brought the proposal to the Queensbury Town Board’s workshop meeting Monday to discuss a change in zoning that would be needed to make the project possible.
The lot where the duplexes would be built is zoned for offices. While three-unit apartment buildings are allowed in that zone, duplexes are not. Board members discussed the issue and decided it would be better to change the zone of the lot — the adjacent zoning allows duplexes — rather than changing the definition of the office zone, to allow duplexes.
Changing the office zone could have “unintended consequences,” board member Harrison Freer said.
But extending the nearby zone by one lot could be acceptable, board members agreed. They would have to vote on the change at a regular board meeting. Then Hudson Headwaters would need Planning Board approval before construction could begin, likely next year.
Attorney Jon Lapper told the board that the project hinged on building duplexes rather than larger apartment buildings.
“A duplex is a nicer building than a triplex,” he said. “You don’t want it to look like a barracks. They want to do something nicer than that.”
Supervisor John Strough asked why the agency could not simply build a four-unit complex. Lapper said it came down to windows.
Two of the units “would only have windows in the front and back,” he said. “Only the end units have lots of windows.”
That matters because the idea is to use the housing to attract doctors.
“They want to build something that looks like single-family homes,” Lapper said. “Nobody likes to build fourplexes if you don’t have to.”
