New Queensbury superintendent wants stronger community ties

Gannon said it has been a seamless transition as Huntley was to mentor him during the 3 1/2 years that Gannon was assistant superintendent for instruction.

It has been a natural progression for Gannon. He has been an elementary school teacher, English language arts department chairman and principal at the William H. Barton Intermediate School and Queensbury Elementary School before ascending to the assistant superintendent post.

Gannon said he is passionate about the district and being to work with an amazing faculty and staff that is committed to students.

Another initiative that Gannon hopes to build upon is efforts to improve student mental health. In the last few years, the district has contracted with Parsons to establish a mental health clinic on campus.

School officials are preparing a survey to send out to all staff members about the issue. They hope to receive all that feedback by May.

“From that, we’re going to develop an action plan heading into next school year,” he said.

Another goal of Gannon’s is to develop more alternative paths for students who are looking into the trades instead of a traditional four-year college.