New Queensbury superintendent wants stronger community ties

QUEENSBURY — New Queensbury Superintendent Kyle Gannon literally wants to bring the school to the community.
Gannon has spearheaded a project to retrofit a school bus into a mobile education center. Workers in the transportation office have taken out the seats and stripped off the paint and plan to display STEM activities in the bus, house books that can be used for school officials to read in the community and showcase the school’s farm-to-table initiatives.
The district hopes to finish the project, dubbed the “Q-Munity” Bus, for an October unveiling.
Gannon said he learned at a conference that Niskayuna had undertaken a similar project and he wanted to adapt it for Queensbury.
“I thought it was such a great idea. It was a unique way of engaging our community,” he said.
Head mechanic David Broe is leading the renovation of the bus and John Luthringer, director of technology, is coordinating the input into the design. He also is excited about the idea.
“Our community is changing. We want to find new and more innovative ways to engage our community,” Luthringer said.
The bus is just one of Gannon’s initiatives that he has launched since taking over on Feb. 1 for Douglas Huntley, who retired after 12 1/2 years leading the district.
Gannon said it has been a seamless transition as Huntley was to mentor him during the 3 1/2 years that Gannon was assistant superintendent for instruction.
It has been a natural progression for Gannon. He has been an elementary school teacher, English language arts department chairman and principal at the William H. Barton Intermediate School and Queensbury Elementary School before ascending to the assistant superintendent post.
Gannon said he is passionate about the district and being to work with an amazing faculty and staff that is committed to students.
Another initiative that Gannon hopes to build upon is efforts to improve student mental health. In the last few years, the district has contracted with Parsons to establish a mental health clinic on campus.
School officials are preparing a survey to send out to all staff members about the issue. They hope to receive all that feedback by May.
“From that, we’re going to develop an action plan heading into next school year,” he said.
Another goal of Gannon’s is to develop more alternative paths for students who are looking into the trades instead of a traditional four-year college.
Last year, one of the high school classes built two sheds on campus. Gannon said the next project he would like the students to take on is a bunk house, which would be complete with electrical work. It could be used as a hunting or ice fishing cabin.
Gannon said he would also like to develop relations with the local trade unions.
Another goal is a closer relationship with SUNY Adirondack, Gannon added. Starting next year, the high school will be offering a college-level photography class in which students will earn high school and college credits.
School officials are also talking about expanding the program in which students have a Chromebook to the earlier grades.
Gannon said he wants to continue Huntley’s role in advocating for the district and working with the BOCES to lobby for school aid and other issues.
He said he is still a teacher at heart and he continues in that role through a sports leadership program called the “Captains’ Club,” in which he instructs athletes on how to lead teams and effective communication and motivation.
Gannon said he likes the connections he has built with students. It is going to be an emotional graduation for him because he has followed this class through two buildings as their principal.
“It’s a really good feeling — knowing each student by name, being able to know their families,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.