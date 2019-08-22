GLENS FALLS — Providers from outside the region are interested in taking over the outpatient behavioral health services that Glens Falls Hospital wants to stop offering.
Rob York, director of Community Services of Warren and Washington Counties, has been shopping the services, hoping to find several high-quality providers who could move in. It’s his job to ensure that local people get the mental health care they need, under state law.
“We’ve received very positive responses from multiple providers,” he said.
He hasn’t just been asking providers to take on the number of patients handled by the hospital. He has asked them to come in prepared to take on more patients. The area has a huge unmet demand for counseling and other psychology services, he said.
“I think we’ll come out the other end with additional services,” he said.
He had been working with the hospital to increase services because of the need. But it became clear the hospital was struggling to keep up its current services.
“It was apparent to us, maybe there were financial issues, certainly there were billing issues,” he said.
He tried to help. He got the hospital technical assistance from the state Office of Mental Health to resolve the billing issues. That was this spring, he said.
Then hospital officials told him they wanted to simply get out of the outpatient behavioral health business. Inpatient care is not affected by the proposal.
York was disappointed. He had been working with them on the idea of a walk-in clinic for psychological needs. Caleo Counseling in Hudson Falls recently began offering a walk-in clinic, for adults only, every Wednesday from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
He was hoping to add more, especially for children. Parents wait a long time for appointments to get a child evaluated for mental health issues, he said.
“We were working with the hospital on the same sort of project (as Caleo), but then the conversation turned this way,” he said, referring to the closure. “We were actually trying to decide if we should invite other providers in, or if our providers could expand. Now we need probably multiple providers to come in.”
His goal is a seamless changeover. He wants a company to come in, hire the current medical providers at the hospital and continue all of the treatment plans now underway.
“We have valuable staff at the hospital we want to retain,” he said. “Our patients know them, have relationships with them.”
It looks like several companies will come in, each taking over one portion of the hospital’s outpatient services. One would take over addiction-related services from the hospital's two Center for Recovery programs, in Glens Falls and in Hudson Falls.
Another company or two would take over psychology, perhaps with one focusing on adults and the other handling the Center for Children & Families, which is for children and adolescents.
“We’re looking at who is providing those services elsewhere successfully, and can they come here,” York said.
Until new providers are in place, the hospital will continue to provide all of its outpatient behavior health services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.