New program allows absentee voters to track their votes

There is a new online program that will allow voters to check if their absentee ballots are counted.

The program will inform voters when their absentee ballot request has been received by their county board of elections and whether a ballot has been sent, received and counted, according to a news release from the Warren County Board of Elections.

The online ballot tracker was unveiled by the state Board of Elections this week.

The tracker will also alert voters if their absentee ballot has a curable or non-curable defect.

The portal is integrated with the state's existing voter registration and poll site search tool that can be accessed at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov, according to a news release.

Voters in Warren County can request an absentee ballot for the upcoming primary and general elections by using the online state absentee request portal at absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov. Voters can also mail a signed absentee request form to the Warren County Board of Elections.

Applications must be received by the Warren County Board of Elections no later than June 13 in order to be eligible to vote using an absentee ballot in the primary election on June 28.

Absentee ballots can be returned by mail or in person to the county's Board of Elections, or at an early voting or Election Day poll site in Warren County, by June 28. Applications can be printed from the state website at elections.ny.gov/VotingAbsentee.html.

Voters who are planning to vote by absentee should be aware that a change to New York state law means that they no longer have the option to vote in person on a machine if an absentee ballot has been issued to them, according to a news release.

Voters who have been issued an absentee ballot who choose to cast their vote in person will instead be required to vote using an affidavit ballot. Those who have permanent absentee ballots have been sent letters informing them of these changes.

The Warren County Board of Elections will be determining whether a voter's absentee ballot has already been counted during the canvassing process to count votes, according to a news release. If the absentee ballot was counted, the affidavit will be set aside without being counted.

If an absentee ballot has not arrived and been counted, the voter's affidavit ballot will be counted. The new tracking tool will allow voters to view whether their affidavit or absentee ballot was counted for that election.

Questions can be directed to Warren County Republican Elections Commissioner William VanNess at 518-761-6458 or Beth McLaughlin, the Warren County Democratic elections commissioner, at 518-761-6459. Questions can also be emailed to boe@warrencountyny.gov.

