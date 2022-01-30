New plan would split Warren County into two separate voting districts

Warren County would be split into separate congressional districts under a new redistricting plan that the state Senate and Assembly are expected to vote on later this week.

Under the plan that a legislative map drawing committee released Sunday, Glens Falls and Queensbury would be drawn into a reconfigured congressional district in which U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is the incumbent.

Moreau, Wilton and Saratoga Springs, among other Saratoga County municipalities, also would be in the district.

The rest of Warren County and all of Washington, Essex and Hamilton counties would be drawn into a reconfigured congressional district in which Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is the incumbent.

The reconfigured district would add communities to the south and southwest of the district that Stefanik currently represents and lose some communities to the north and northwest.

In Saratoga County, the town of Saratoga, Stefanik’s hometown, and the towns of Day, Corinth, Edinburg, and Hadley would be in the reconfigured district.

If the plan passes the Senate and Assembly, is signed into law and withstands any legal challenges, candidates would run in the new districts in November.

Congressional district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, based on the latest census.

The state Legislature took over the redistricting process after it rejected two proposals that the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission proposed.

One plan was drawn by Democratic members of the commission, and the other plan by Republican members of the commission.

After the plans were rejected, commission members said they were not able to reach agreement on a consensus plan.

The legislative map drawing committee is expected to release a proposed plan for new state Senate and Assembly Districts later this week.

