New plan emerges for use of former Mount McGregor prison

Ghost-hunting by night and history appreciation by day would be among the activities for a new local tourism attraction at the former Mount McGregor Correctional Facility.

Paranormal expert Steven Brodt of South Glens Falls and investor Mark Erskine of Chicago are in talks with the state and are finalizing an offer to purchase the former correctional facility in Wilton and Moreau, which closed in 2014, and redevelop the site.

A four-story building on the property would be renovated as a museum about the property’s previous uses as a medium-security correctional facility, training center for the developmentally disabled, World War II veterans’ rehabilitation camp, tuberculosis sanitarium and originally as the site of the luxurious Hotel Balmoral, which burned in 1897.

Paranormal investigation tours and seminars could immediately be held at the property to generate revenue for renovations.

Architectural and photography tours would also be offered, and the grounds could be used for events such as car shows and weddings.

The site could be rented out to television and movie producers to film on location.

Brodt and Erskine have toured the property with Empire State Development Corp. officials and submitted various documents, and the duo is working with Saratoga County Economic Development Corp. to finalize a formal offer to buy the property.

The purchase price would be negotiated with the state.

“We’re getting close,” Erskine said in a telephone interview on Friday. “Now it’s submitting another round of paperwork.”

State Sens. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, have written letters endorsing the plan.

“I think it is a very unique opportunity” that would reverse the deterioration of the buildings since the correctional facility closed, Simpson said in a telephone interview.

“After learning the project details, I gladly signed on to their letter of support to Empire State Development. Steve and Mark have more than a decade of experience in heritage tourism and property development and have thoroughly researched the revenue and historic tourism opportunities expected to be generated by this innovative project,” Jordan said, in a statement. “The Mount McGregor facility has sat dormant since its closure in 2014. Instead of tearing this facility down we should re-think and reimagine smart, new uses for this and other facilities.”

The concept is modeled on similar dual-use historical sites, such as Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, Moundsville Penitentiary in West Virginia, Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in West Virginia, and Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, where Brodt has conducted paranormal tours.

“Over my decade-plus as a heritage tourism fan and paranormal investigator — and more recently as owner of the Haunted Nights paranormal events company based in Glens Falls — I have had the pleasure of visiting more than two dozen cities around the country where abandoned hospitals and correctional facilities have been reimagined as heritage tourism and paranormal investigation destinations,” Brodt said. “These facilities are enjoying a second, or third, life and bringing significant numbers of visitors and economic activity to those regions. We see a tremendous opportunity to do the same at Mount McGregor.”

Brodt is a nationally known paranormal investigation expert who has appeared on the Travel Channel and on specialized YouTube channels.

Erskine is a longtime real estate and private mortgage investor who met Brodt through their common interest in paranormal investigations.

Brodt said Erskine is not a “silent” partner, and he will be involved in the operation of the facility and may even move to the area.

Erskine said they have a “ballpark” estimate of spending more than $1 million on renovations in the first two to three years.

A lot depends on how quickly they can close on purchase of the property.

“There’s growing leaks on some of the roofs. So, the rain and the snow are just adding to the damages until we get there,” he said.

In a few years, in a second phase of renovation, the duo would like to renovate the chapel and refurbish its historic pipe organ for concerts and other gatherings.

Eventually, they would develop overnight lodging on the property.

Erskine said their project is compatible with and would attract more visitors to the Grant Cottage National Historic Landmark, located just outside the former correctional facility property.

The state-owned historic site, which is now affiliated with the National Park Service system, includes Drexel Cottage, where former Civil War general and U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant spent his final days before dying from throat cancer in 1885.

Grant Cottage recently completed a master plan for improvements envisioned at the site over the next 10 to 15 years.

The Grant Cottage plan, among other projects, includes constructing a gazebo at the eastern overlook of Mount McGregor, where author Mark Twain reportedly once looked out and admired the countryside when he was visiting Grant.

In is not known if Twain’s ghost comes back to the property, but they have uncovered some reported ghost sightings in their research, Erskine said.

Two different correction officers they interviewed, each of whom worked at the facility in different time periods, reported seeing the same ghost at the same building, he said.

Brodt said the site has broad appeal, not just to ghost hunters, but the public in general, who are curious about the historic property that has been largely off-limits since the mid-1980s.

“For a long period of time, no one has been there unless you were a prisoner,” he said.

