New part-time judge appointed in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Common Council members approved the appointment of a part-time judge through November 2023 at their meeting Tuesday night.

Jacquelyn Poulos-White will be stepping in for City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi, as she is stepping down from her position, according to Mayor Bill Collins.

"In 2021, Judge Moreschi ran for her second term, which was for six years. But later in 2022, during her first year, she took a position out of state and resigned," Collins said.

Poulos-White is native to Glens Falls and graduated from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs in 2004 and Albany Law School in 2008. She has worked with Miller, Mannix, Schachner & Hafner since 2009 and has practiced "general litigation, municipal law, real property tax assessment, business law and real property law," according to the law firm's website.

She is an active member of the Warren County Bar Association and the Adirondack Chapter of the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York. She has served on the Adirondack Women’s Bar Association Board for several years, including serving as chapter president.

"It was too late to hold an election so what we are doing is approving the appointment of Jacquelyn Poulos-White through the year of 2023 and during November there will be an election for the filling of the six-year term starting in 2024," Collins added.

In a news release from the city, the Uniform City Court Act was sited as to the decision for appointment. The code cited is from Chapter 497, Article 21, Section 2104.

"Organization of city courts, whenever a vacancy in the office of city court judge occurs other than by expiration of term, the mayor of the city in which the court on which the vacancy has occurred shall appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy temporarily until the 31st day of December following the next general city election at which the vacancy can be filled,” the release states.

On a roll call vote, the vote was 4-0 in favor of Poulos-White. Board members Jim Clark Jr. and Mary Gooden were absent from the meeting.

Poulos-White will be sworn into the part-time position on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., according to the news release.

Gary Hobbs is the other judge in City Court.