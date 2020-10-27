New nonprofit group to hold food pantry drive-thru Wednesday in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — A new nonprofit organization with an “unorthodox” way of helping people will hold a food pantry drive-thru event Wednesday.
Food will be given out from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind 206 Glen St., Glens Falls. Drivers should drive behind the Colvin Building, near the Bullpen Tavern, where volunteers will bring pre-bagged food to each car.
No one will be asked to prove that they are in need. They can even pick up food to give to others.
The drive includes toiletries, fruits, vegetables, canned tuna and salmon, and chicken. The idea is to provide food that is not often found at traditional food pantries.
In fact, the idea is to be very different from traditional food pantries.
Lower Adirondack Visionary Associates, or LAVA, sees itself as connecting more closely with people in need.
Executive Director Jabes Prado of Hudson Falls had developed LAVA to help children, just before the pandemic struck. Then he learned of five families that needed food. He met single moms who had lost their jobs, many of whom had no transportation.
“We looked it up and there were 20 food pantries and only eight of them were available,” he said. “They were only open certain times so you have to call them. You have to make an appointment.”
And then, if they could get there, they had to fill out paperwork — which was sometimes intimidating and embarrassing, he said.
He had been focused on building a youth center. But it was clear kids needed food right now.
“So we just started delivering,” he said, adding that he skipped all the steps that food pantries use to make sure people aren’t taking advantage of them.
“I’m super unorthodox,” he said. “I think we just need to take care of people.”
All the rules just stopped some people from getting help, he added, so he cut through the red tape.
“We don’t play games,” he said. “You need food, we have food. You don’t have transportation, we’ll bring you food.”
A friend warned him that it was the wrong way to go. He said that at the Salvation Army, one woman got seven boxes of food even though she only needed one, and gave the rest to her neighbors and friends. He meant the story to be a cautionary tale, but Prado said he’d just proved the woman was right to take seven boxes. All of them got to people who needed them.
“That was the point,” he said. “That’s the problem that we’ve got to stop. We need to get out of this (distrust).”
The Salvation Army pushed back gently at that. Major Leo Lloyd Jr., commanding officer of the Glens Falls Corps, said that while it's good to have new people with "youthful passion" joining the fight, the Salvation Army isn't worried about people taking food they don't need.
"I don't have time to worry about silly things like that," he said. "If someone just wants to run around and get free food ... I ain't the judge of them. In the Salvation Army, we believe in God. God sees everything. It’s not my job to be God. If that means sometimes being taken advantage of, it just comes with the territory."
He added that food pantries do ask for information at times, but not to determine whether someone should get food.
"It’s valuable information because we want to understand what neighborhoods are impacted hardest. Is it older people who generally have more need, or generally children?" he said. "Not to say 'no' to people, but to make our solution to the problem better and better."
By summer, Prado's new food pantry was helping to provide food for 52 children. He raised money for school supplies and clothes. Donors went onto the group’s Amazon wish list and bought Nike shoes for some of the children.
“It’s been good. I’ve been having a lot of good people see the vision,” he said. “We’re at the mercy of the community.”
And so far, the community has come through.
He raised $7,000 to buy food and toiletries.
When he began shopping this week, Hannaford offered 30 boxes of chicken, each with 40 to 50 pieces of chicken to be divided up, for Wednesday’s food drive. He loved the idea, but he didn’t have enough freezer space. So Hannaford offered to hold the boxes in its own refrigerators.
Hannaford also called him when toilet paper went on sale. He bought 200 rolls for the giveaway Wednesday.
Toilet paper and other toiletries cannot be purchased with food stamps, making them highly desired items at food pantries. Fresh meat and fruit are also rare finds at pantries, because they require storage.
He hopes the items will make a difference.
“I grew up poor so I knew all about it,” he said.
Those who want to donate to LAVA can donate through PayPal on the website www.lavany.org. The agency is a 510(c)3. For help or to offer help, call 518-409-8899 or email lavanonprofit@gmail.com.
