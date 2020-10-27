New nonprofit group to hold food pantry drive-thru Wednesday in Glens Falls

And then, if they could get there, they had to fill out paperwork — which was sometimes intimidating and embarrassing, he said.

He had been focused on building a youth center. But it was clear kids needed food right now.

“So we just started delivering,” he said, adding that he skipped all the steps that food pantries use to make sure people aren’t taking advantage of them.

“I’m super unorthodox,” he said. “I think we just need to take care of people.”

All the rules just stopped some people from getting help, he added, so he cut through the red tape.

“We don’t play games,” he said. “You need food, we have food. You don’t have transportation, we’ll bring you food.”

A friend warned him that it was the wrong way to go. He said that at the Salvation Army, one woman got seven boxes of food even though she only needed one, and gave the rest to her neighbors and friends. He meant the story to be a cautionary tale, but Prado said he’d just proved the woman was right to take seven boxes. All of them got to people who needed them.

“That was the point,” he said. “That’s the problem that we’ve got to stop. We need to get out of this (distrust).”