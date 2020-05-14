New New York license plate delayed, recalled over reflective issue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

ALBANY — By April, New York's new license plate design was supposed to be available to drivers registering vehicles across the state.

That was the plan, at least, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration held an online vote to determine the design late last summer.

But the new design — a white background with blue lettering, with images of Niagara Falls and the Statue of Liberty along the bottom — has yet to be affixed to any cars.

The delay is at least partially due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Cuomo administration.

With DMV offices across the state closed to in-person visitors, fewer people have been registering new vehicles and needing new plates. So counties across the state have been slower to deplete their supply of the state's "Empire Gold" plates — the ones with the yellow background and blue lettering — than the state originally anticipated.

A shipment of the new license plates to county offices across the state, meanwhile, had to be recalled recently, Spectrum News reported Tuesday.

The plates, which were among the first batch printed, were found to be too reflective to be picked up by some of the highway system's older license-plate readers and cameras.