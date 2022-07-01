New musical about Georgia O’Keeffe to debut in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — “Nearby Faraway,” the musical centerpiece of a Georgia O’Keeffe Festival in Lake George this summer, will premiere on the last two weekends in July at the Carriage House Theater at Fort William Henry in the village of Lake George.

This new musical dramatizes the turbulent 30-year, real-life love story of Georgia O’Keeffe, the American painter, and her husband/manager Alfred Stieglitz — one of the most written-about couples of the 20th century — as they redefine art, marriage and celebrity.

The musical drama features a score by International Alliance of Women in Music’s Catherine Reid, book and lyrics by “Zigzag” author Neal Herr and stars Actors Equity’s Hillary Parker.

The set was designed by Adirondack Scenic or Argyle, and the musical will feature animated projections of O’Keeffe-inspired paintings by local artists.

The Warren County Historical Society, in a news release, calls this festival, which celebrates the centennial of O’Keeffe’s breakthrough years here, “an enormous benefit to heritage tourism which will educate, entertain and inspire residents and visitors alike.”

The musical will conclude a free two-week “O’Keeffe Festival,” including preview concerts, beginner and advanced painting classes, slides about Stieglitz at the Bolton Museum and an Alfred & Georgia Celebrity Lookalike Fashion Show at The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls.

The Adirondack Institute, which is producing “Nearby Faraway” with grants from Warren County Tourism, LARAC, Stewart’s and the Touba Family and Cloudsplitter foundations, has put on concerts locally for 20 years.

Reid, the composer, is a native of Queensbury with an Master of Fine Arts degree from New York University in musicals. She has received numerous commissions locally and in New York City for oratorios, song cycles, student and adult musicals.

Bookwriter Neal Herr, credited with more than 800 songs, also has an MFA in musical theater from NYU, and has worked with Broadway stars and writers. He is now a retired English professor, performer and producer.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit Nearby Faraway website at https://www.nearbyfaraway.org/. The play will be performed July 22, 23, 24 and July 29, 30, 31.

