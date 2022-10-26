 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New mural is an homage to Glens Falls history

Chicago artist Mike Ferrarell paints a mural of a trolley on the side of the Charles R. Wood Theater in downtown Glens Falls on Wednesday afternoon based on one of the first electric trolleys in the area. 

 Gretta Hochsprung
GLENS FALLS — It was snowing in Chicago when Mike Ferrarell and Nick Capozzoli hopped on a plane headed for Glens Falls.

The artists were enjoying the unseasonably warm weather Wednesday afternoon as they painted a full-size mural along the side of the Charles R. Wood Theater.

“I didn’t know how to pack,” Capozzoli said. “I had my winter coat and stuff in my bag.”

The muralists started painting Monday and expect to be finished by Saturday night with the new mural that will feature more than 30 references to Glens Falls, including Hometown U.S.A., hockey, manufacturing, former names as well as four large portraits of important people in the region’s history such as Solomon Northup, author of "12 Years a Slave."

“There’s all sorts of local history on this wall,” Capozzoli said standing on a red lift painting the ticket booth from the original Paramount Theatre. The refurbished ticket booth currently sits in the lobby of the Wood Theater. 

The new mural is being painted — using spray paint, silicone paint and acrylic house paint — on the entire length of the wall of the Wood Theater in the alleyway between the theater and the building that houses Spot Coffee.

The artists said work has gone smoothly, except for Tuesday night when an unruly passerby nearly destroyed an overhead projector.

“It’s an homage to Glens Falls history,” said Ferrarell, who was painting a red trolley. “So a lot of significant figures, native sons, different Easter eggs, just a lot of history that’s significant to the makeup of how it is today.”

“Hometown U.S.A.” is the inspiration behind the mural, said Ferrarell, who researched Glens Falls history before submitting his ideas.

This is his first-ever trip to New York state.

This is the third mural funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant in the heart of the Glens Falls Arts District. Two other murals that were funded by the grant are now complete on the side of Domino’s Pizza at 144 Glen St. and another at 20 Warren St.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

