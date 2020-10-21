New mental health provider taking over from Glens Falls Hospital

In three weeks, a new provider will take over all outpatient mental health care services from Glens Falls Hospital.
It is a transition more than a year in the making. In August 2019, Glens Falls Hospital announced that it wanted to stop providing those services once a new provider could be found. At one point, numerous companies were interested. But no one actually took over.
Now Behavioral Health Services North has hired every interested provider who worked in outpatient mental health care at Glens Falls Hospital, has completed all the bureaucratic requirements and has agreed to leasing terms to keep use some facilities owned by the hospital.
Services will begin on Nov. 9.
The biggest immediate change will be that some services will be offered at a new office, 25 Willowbrook Road in Queensbury, and that the hospital’s satellite office in Cambridge will be closed. The company is looking for a new location, likely in Greenwich or Cambridge.
The Center for Recovery in Hudson Falls will remain in the existing location. Moving to the new Queensbury location will be the Center for Recovery (currently at 101 Ridge St., Glens Falls), the Child and Family Clinic (currently at 1 Lawrence St., Glens Falls) and the Adult Outpatient Clinic (currently at 100 Park St., Glens Falls). The new office will be named the BHSN Center for Well-Being and Center for Recovery.
The company offered jobs to every provider, in hopes of providing continuity of care for patients. Some providers have moved out of the region instead.
In the long-term, the company wants to place providers in every school and eliminate the waiting list for counseling.
There are about 1,700 current patients in the adult and child programs, an additional 400 to 600 people being treated for substance abuse and an estimated 3,200 people in total who need care, Warren-Washington Community Services Director Rob York said. The waiting list tends to move slowly, with people remaining on it for six months or more, and some people deciding not to even be placed on the list, he said.
“Diminishing that wait list and getting it down to zero is one of our top priorities,” said BHSN Executive Business Partner Shelby LaRock. “Up north, we do not have a wait list.”
The company is based in Plattsburgh and has providers in every school in that area. Providers do not work full time at one school, but travel to various schools.
Staff have already begun working with some school districts to create contracts to use office space at each school.
“We’re very serious. It is actively in the works,” LaRock said. “There are kids who need support.”
