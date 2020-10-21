New mental health provider taking over from Glens Falls Hospital

The company offered jobs to every provider, in hopes of providing continuity of care for patients. Some providers have moved out of the region instead.

In the long-term, the company wants to place providers in every school and eliminate the waiting list for counseling.

There are about 1,700 current patients in the adult and child programs, an additional 400 to 600 people being treated for substance abuse and an estimated 3,200 people in total who need care, Warren-Washington Community Services Director Rob York said. The waiting list tends to move slowly, with people remaining on it for six months or more, and some people deciding not to even be placed on the list, he said.

“Diminishing that wait list and getting it down to zero is one of our top priorities,” said BHSN Executive Business Partner Shelby LaRock. “Up north, we do not have a wait list.”

The company is based in Plattsburgh and has providers in every school in that area. Providers do not work full time at one school, but travel to various schools.

Staff have already begun working with some school districts to create contracts to use office space at each school.

“We’re very serious. It is actively in the works,” LaRock said. “There are kids who need support.”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.