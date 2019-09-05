Northern Rivers wants to open an outpatient mental health clinic for 1,000 patients in response to the announcement that Glens Falls Hospital is closing its mental health outpatient services.
But Warren and Washington counties Director of Community Services Rob York is still in talks with other mental health providers, and said Northern Rivers won’t be taking over the hospital’s patients.
“That would be separate from the process we’re going through to take over the hospital’s operations,” he said. “What Northern Rivers is proposing is added capacity.”
Many patients in the area are not able to get mental health treatment because there aren’t enough providers, he added.
“This would be a significant way to address the unmet need,” he said.
Northern Rivers CEO William Gettman said he’s hurrying to open a large clinic because the hospital is closing its outpatient clinics.
“Let’s deal with the current crisis and the unmet need,” he said.
The company had been talking with the hospital about how Northern Rivers could assist prior to the hospital’s announcement two weeks ago, he said.
The plans were accelerated and made larger in response to the closure announcement. Glens Falls Hospital plans to keep its outpatient clinics open until an agency is ready to take over.
Gettman is negotiating a lease for a 6,000-square-foot building in Glens Falls. It’s on a bus line, which will help with access for patients, he said.
The clinic would also stay open until 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and have weekend hours by appointment.
“That will help economically. It also helps clients — if you’re working or can’t get there due to transportation or child care,” he said.
It would be the company’s fifth mental health clinic. The others are in Albany, Schenectady and Malta.
“Clinics are hard to run. They’re economically sensitive,” Gettman said. “However, we have a good team.”
Northern Rivers has a central billing office that handles billing for all providers. It also uses telemedicine to connect patients with a provider that is based somewhere else, when necessary. Telemedicine could be used to connect with a psychiatrist for medication management, Gettman said.
His goal is to open in January.
He does not expect the proposed clinic to be able to handle all of the need in the region, even though the hospital treats about 1,000 patients for mental health that is unrelated to substance abuse. His providers in the area report that there is much more unmet need.
“I think we need to expand capacity everywhere,” he said.
Earlier this year, Northern Rivers opened a mental health clinic in Malta. There are 100 people on a waiting list there now.
But he doesn’t want to start a clinic so large that it fails from lack of patients. And finding enough providers for the patients is a challenge, he said.
He plans to hire any hospital workers who are interested, though he warned that Northern Rivers doesn’t have the same benefits and salary structure as the hospital.
He also wants to help with a seamless transition for patients if they move from the hospital to Northern Rivers’ new clinic. But it’s too early for those plans. First, the clinic must get state approval. It must also go before the Office of Community Services for Warren and Washington Counties.
The company accepts all health insurance and will be adding the site to its insurance contracts. That alone takes 60 days, Gettman said.
So opening in four months is an aggressive schedule.
“This is exciting. It’s going fast,” Gettman said.
The outpatient clinic would help all patients with a mental health primary diagnosis. That includes ADHD, trauma, depression, bipolar and schizophrenia. The clinic would not specialize in substance abuse cases or in children with autism.
Northern Rivers is the parent company for Northeast Parent & Child Society, which handles foster care in Warren and Washington counties, and Parsons Child & Family Center. It has 1,400 employees in 35 counties, runs two special-ed schools and is based in Albany.
