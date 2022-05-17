New maps for state Senate draw Democratic interest

Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher did the math and checked it twice, and still was amazed at the result.

Based on her calculation, former President Donald Trump carried the proposed new 45th state Senate District, where Republican Dan Stec, R-Queensbury is the incumbent, by just 483 votes in the 2020 election.

“That would indicate to me that this is a bluer district than what I had thought,” she said.

Local Democrats, who earlier had been unable to field a candidate against Stec, are now weighing a challenge, under the new proposed redistricting maps that a court-appointed expert released Monday.

“Three very plausible potential Democrat candidates have expressed an interest,” Boecher said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

She would not identify the potential candidates or say what county each was from, other than that they are spread out among “different counties.”

Messages left with Stec’s spokesman and several area Republican Party leaders on Tuesday had not been returned as of 5 p.m.

The proposed new redistricting maps, expected to be finalized by Friday, replace maps that the state Legislature adopted and Gov. Kathy Hochul signed in February, also created an open seat in the new 43rd Senate District, which includes the southern half of Washington County, all of Rensselaer County, and a small portion of Albany County.

All of Saratoga County, along with Schenectady and Niskayuna in Schenectady County, would be in the new 44th Senate District, where Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, is the incumbent.

Boecher said the question now is not if Democrats can field a candidate against Stec, but whether the party can raise the funding to run a competitive race.

“There is no heavily financed Democrat for that seat at the moment,” she said. “I can tell you that (U.S. Rep. Elise) Stefanik, with her endless pot of money, will help Stec.”

“If we could get that kind of support from the state, I think we could run a competitive race,” said Washington County Democratic Chairman Alan Stern. “I really would not like to see that seat go unchallenged.”

In the new 43rd District, Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, announced his candidacy on Tuesday afternoon.

“After careful consideration and consulting with my family, friends and colleagues, I am honored to formally announce my candidacy for the 43rd New York State Senate District,” said Ashby, currently vice chairman of the Assembly Republican Conference, in a news release.

Ashby has served in the Assembly since April 2018.

“I look forward to this exciting opportunity to continue serving our outstanding Capital District community,” he said.

Ashby now represents Cambridge and White Creek in Washington County and portions of Rensselaer and Columbia counties in the Assembly.

Among Democrats, Andrea Smyth of Troy, president and chief executive officer of the New York State Coalition for Children’s Behavior, announced her candidacy on Monday for the nomination for the open seat.

Smyth previously had been seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Jordan, the Republican incumbent from Halfmoon, under the previous maps that the Legislature adopted.

“I’ve heard rumblings that there may be a couple of other potential candidates from down in the Albany (Capital District) area,” said Stern, the Washington County Democratic chairman.

Two candidates are left seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Jordan in the new 44th Senate District: Thearse McCalmon of Schenectady, a BOCES adult education instructor, and Michelle Ostrelich of Niskayuna, a Schenectady County legislator.

Jordan said she is pleased with the new maps.

“I welcome the Special Master’s (court-appointed expert's) new maps as they represent much fairer districts logically drawn without partisan political considerations, which is how all the maps should have been designed months ago. I’m thrilled that my new district will encompass all of Saratoga County where I currently live and am so proud to continue representing and serving,” she said, in a statement. “I’m eager and excited to continue meeting voters and keep hearing their concerns and priorities on how we can make our state a better place for everyone.”

A state Supreme Court judge in late March threw out the Legislature’s planning, saying the maps were unfairly drawn to give an advantage to the Democratic Party.

Two appeals courts upheld the decision, most recently the state Court of Appeals.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0