WHITEHALL — With crews working round the clock for more than four days, a Whitehall Department of Public Works employee discovered another leak in the village water system that is partially to blame for Whitehall’s ongoing water woes.
“We only discovered it within the last hour,” said Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith on Thursday morning. “So our guys are mobilizing to repair this leak, in the meantime still filling the system, and now that we have isolated this area we can shut several valves off and isolate the problem and continue to recharge the rest of the system.
"Our fingers are crossed that we’re going to get this thing fixed and we may have resolved it. It’s just been an ongoing battle. “
In an ongoing saga of boil-water advisories this year, about a week ago there was another major water leak in the village, Smith said.
“We got it repaired and we had a boil-water notice that took us through the weekend,” he continued. “Then we thought we had everything taken care of when we noticed we started losing water pressure in our line. We spent at least two full days and our entire DPW and board members were out searching for the water leaks and we couldn’t find any of them.”
So it was theorized that there must be air in the line and the air creates a vacuum that doesn’t allow the water to flow.
“We went through a process to bleed the lines and get pressure back up. We thought we had it and yesterday things seemed fairly stable for a while, but later in the day things started dropping off again,” Smith said. “And one of the issues we found was that we weren’t getting enough water flow into the water tank. Apparently the air in the line had worked its way far enough up the line that it was restricting water flow from our reservoir into the water tank itself.
“We have a large 700,000-gallon water tank and we weren’t able to keep that full. We were using water faster than we could fill it. And that’s why we were seeing water pressure issues throughout the village,” Smith continued. “So, again, we discovered this air problem. We got that resolved and we were getting good water flow into the tank. And we are recharging the lines. It’s a slow process because we just can’t turn everything on and fill it up because we would be breaking pipes all over. “
As of Thursday morning, the water tank was about three-quarters full.
“That is good. We are trying to make sure we maintain a steady level up at the plant, but as we were doing the recharging of the system and getting more pressure in the line, we discovered a major leak and this major leak is in a spot that was hard to find,” Smith said. “Most leaks come to the surface and you can see a large volume of water, but this one happened to be located in an area where it was pouring right into the lake so we never saw any surface water and there was no indication. It just happened to be that one of our DPW workers in part of their routine work heard it.”
Meanwhile, many residents, some who have been without water for three or more days, took to Facebook for help because no one knew why they did not have water. In a Facebook discussion about the water problem, more than 100 residents posted their addresses, asking for help. Those without water could not flush toilets, shower, cook, wash dishes or bathe children.
“We have not heard one word from the mayor,” said Alan Doane, who lives on Maple Street, in an interview Thursday. “The biggest thing is the communication. Why should the only place to get information be on the Putorti’s market Facebook page? If we knew, we could plan ahead. … This should be a red flag to leaders of the community to better communicate with the people.”
On Thursday morning, there was some relief for residents, as the Washington County Department of Public Safety coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security to get emergency water delivered to Whitehall for residents.
Two pallets of water have been delivered to the Whitehall Fire Department at 48 Main St. in the village for village residents, and seven more are on the way.
According to DPS Director Glen Gosnel, there are 84 cases of water per pallet, or 2,016 bottles. By 10 a.m. Thursday, they had already distributed nearly two pallets of water to residents.
As Smith explained, they can isolate the new leak and continue recharging the system slowly. Because Whitehall is hilly, residents on lower levels of the village will get water back first and, as those lines fill, it will rush into higher levels.
Still, Smith said workers have to make sure there is no air in the lines at the higher levels or that will stop the flow. So crews, in addition to working on the new leak, must also continue to bleed air from the water lines on higher levels in the village by opening fire hydrants.
Because they have to maintain the water level in the main water tank, Smith said they had to ask the Commonwealth Plywood plant to close Thursday.
“They are a large water user,” Smith said. “One hundred employees had to go home, we don’t like that.”
According to Jeff Latham, plant superintendent, they did close on Thursday.
“We can’t run the boiler and we can’t get heat to the dry kilns,” Latham said. ”That put us down for the day and we can’t fill orders for customers.”
Latham said on Thursday afternoon that the plant had water back and they were going to try and run the dry kilns on Friday.
Additionally, Whitehall schools closed for the day because of the water problem, and Maplewood Ice, also of Whitehall, was affected.
The Historic Grounds restaurant was open and using bottled water, Smith said, adding that Stewart's was using bottled water for coffee but Cumberland Farms could not make coffee because its coffee system was linked directly into the water from the village.
The Railyard Taproom and Restaurant is open.
“We are open. We have water, we have to boil it and we have canned and bottled sodas,” said Susan Huntington, a bartender.
As the work on the system continues, the village remains under a boil-water advisory. That means, use either bottled water or boil tap water at a rolling boil for 2 minutes and also rinse dishes and brush teeth with the boiled water.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” Smith said.
Infrastructure. Plain and simple. We need to invest in upgrading, replacing, newer technologies in all kinds of infrastructure. When it's not properly maintained and replaced over time, this is what happens.
