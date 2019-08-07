A state-sanctioned training course will be mandatory for most boaters under a law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a requirement that was praised for likely making waters safer for boaters and others who use them but questioned by some as well.
The new law will gradually phase in the mandate that the state's eight-hour safety course, which is offered around the state and also offered online, be completed. It will take effect next year, superseding a law that required only those born after 1996 to take the course.
But it will not affect those who rent boats, though would-be renters will still be required to get instruction from the marina owner, and show that they know how to pilot the boat and know the location of its safety equipment before they can rent a boat. On Lake George, they also must watch an instructional video.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office hosts several boat safety courses a year. The course is generally free, but it costs $10 to get a certificate showing it has been completed.
The law was named "Brianna's Law" after Brianna Lieneck, an 11-year-old girl who died in a boat crash on Long Island in 2005.
The new requirement was drawing mixed reactions Wednesday from those who enforce boating laws on Lake George.
David Wick, executive director of Lake George Park Commission, said he was still looking into the language of the law as of Wednesday morning, particularly whether it would have an impact on marinas that rent boats. But he said more educational efforts can only be a benefit.
"The more boater education, the better for safety on the lake," he said.
Warren County Sheriff Bud York said he had a number of questions about the law, including whether it made sense to have boaters who have decades of experience taker a classroom course.
"I'm not saying it's bad. I'd like to see everyone driving a boat know how to do it," he said. "But I'd like to see it vetted a bit more. I think it might be a bit of a far reach."
Jeff Stone, manager of boat dealer Smith Boys of Lake George, echoed York's concerns, saying that boat owners who can show they have had a boat registered in New York for years should be "grandfathered" under the law.
"I can understand a learner's permit for younger boaters, kind of what they do for Jet Skis," he said. "But there's no way to learn how to steer a boat in a classroom."
The law will be phased in as follows:
- In 2020, all motorboat operators born in 1993 or later will have to take the safety course.
- In 2021, those born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, will have to take it.
- In 2022, those born on or after Jan. 1, 1983.
- In 2024, those born on or after Jan. 1, 1978.
- In 2025, all ages will be required to have taken it.
Under state law, those over 10 can pilot a motorboat, while those wanting to operate a personal watercraft must be 14.
Most states require boater training, with only seven states allowing boaters to head out without taking a course. The only Northeast state that doesn't require training is Maine, according to the boater safety organization U.S. Power Squadron.
