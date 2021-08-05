New law calls people in prison 'incarcerated individuals'

Andrew Cuomo earlier this week signed legislation that replaces the word “inmate” or “inmates” with “incarcerated individual” or “incarcerated individuals.” The bill passed the state Assembly and Senate with bipartisan support in June.

State Sen. Gustavo Rivera, who sponsored the bill in his chamber, recalled meeting with formerly incarcerated individuals when he was the ranking member on the Senate Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Committee. He said they told him, “I’m a person. I’m not an inmate. I’m not a convict. I’m not a prisoner.”

“That education actually led to this moment,” Rivera said before the Senate passed the bill in June. “I want to thank each and every one of them for educating me on that subject.”

On the Vera Institute of Justice’s Think Justice blog, Erica Bryant wrote in March that “convict,” “felon” and “inmate” are outdated words and harmful to incarcerated individuals. She quotes Jerome Wright, a formerly incarcerated individual who is now an organizer for the #HALTSolitary Campaign in New York. Wright said that after being arrested, “the language begins to be totally derogatory, debasing and dehumanizing.”