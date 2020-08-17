New kiosks celebrate Northern Turnpike history

JACKSON — At the turn of the 19th century, governing fathers and merchants of Lansingburg and Troy created the Northern Turnpike Co. and established a road that headed northeast through Buskirk to Cambridge in southern Washington County.
Today, that road is state Route 22, which spans from New York City all the way to Canada.
And on a little turn-off along Route 22 near the town line of Salem and Jackson, sit two new kiosks, one of which explains the history of the Northern Turnpike, which wound its way through eastern Washington County. It was once considered a major commercial route from the northern New York and western Vermont to Troy and Albany.
The kiosks, designed and supplied by Lakes to Locks Passage, were installed about two weeks ago.
Bruce Ferguson, who is on the board of Lakes to Locks, started working on the project when he was a member of the Salem Town Board.
“I think it’s fascinating local history,” Ferguson said. “I never learned anything about it as a kid from my parents or anything.”
The other kiosk explains the history of the three covered bridges that dot the countryside in the rural farming county — the Buskirk Bridge, Rexleigh Covered Bridge and the Shushan Covered Bridge.
“They are a local treasure, so we have to be careful about preserving them,” said Salem Historian Judy Flagg.
The Northern Turnpike Co. constructed the Buskirk Bridge as well as the Red Bridge, which is no longer standing. All the covered bridges span the Batten Kill.
“The development of state Route 22 in the early to mid-20th century has bypassed these covered bridges, but they still stand as a testament to America’s early road-building era,” the kiosk explains.
The historical information and photos for the kiosks came from former Salem Historian Al Cormier.
Route 22, which was at one time a toll road, is still a busy byway.
Flagg said she hopes people who visit the kiosks will gain appreciation for local history.
“They’re built to last,” Flagg said, “so I think that over the years, they’ll have a lot of use by people just curious about what they say.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.