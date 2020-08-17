New kiosks celebrate Northern Turnpike history

JACKSON — At the turn of the 19th century, governing fathers and merchants of Lansingburg and Troy created the Northern Turnpike Co. and established a road that headed northeast through Buskirk to Cambridge in southern Washington County.

Today, that road is state Route 22, which spans from New York City all the way to Canada.

And on a little turn-off along Route 22 near the town line of Salem and Jackson, sit two new kiosks, one of which explains the history of the Northern Turnpike, which wound its way through eastern Washington County. It was once considered a major commercial route from the northern New York and western Vermont to Troy and Albany.

The kiosks, designed and supplied by Lakes to Locks Passage, were installed about two weeks ago.

Bruce Ferguson, who is on the board of Lakes to Locks, started working on the project when he was a member of the Salem Town Board.

“I think it’s fascinating local history,” Ferguson said. “I never learned anything about it as a kid from my parents or anything.”

The other kiosk explains the history of the three covered bridges that dot the countryside in the rural farming county — the Buskirk Bridge, Rexleigh Covered Bridge and the Shushan Covered Bridge.