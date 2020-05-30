New Jersey man struck by dump truck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — A New Jersey man was seriously injured on Friday afternoon after he left his car to retrieve a hat and was struck by a dump truck.

Michael W. Stout, 23, of Jackson, New Jersey, went into the east lane of Route 149 at about 3:30 p.m. and was struck by a 2018 Mack dump truck owned by County Waste and Recycling Services, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Stout was treated on scene and transported to Glens Falls Hospital, and later Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

A witness on scene reported that Stout was trying to get a hat that had blown into the road by a gust of wind.

The operator of the truck was not injured and no tickets have been issued at this time.

Bay Ridge Fire and EMS, and the New York State Police assisted on scene.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.